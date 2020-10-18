5 questions with Matthew Drat, executive director of the Multicultural Leadership Institute

Has the pandemic caused any issues or are you able to overcome those?

In order to address the challenges of our world today, this year we are emphasizing COVID-19 relief and racial injustice in our training curriculum. Also, like so many other organizations, the Multicultural Leadership Institute and MCLP have had to shift the way we provide our primary programming. Back in the spring of this year we gathered a group of dedicated people to review the MCLP curriculum and reimagine it so it could be provided virtually.

This fall we launched the first ever all virtual Multicultural Leadership Program. Our technology plan for Virtual MCLP took into account many lessons learned from other organizations. As a result, VMCLP is running smoothly. But as any of us who interact in the virtual world understand, the lack of direct in-person contact can change the dynamic of relationship and team building. Our curriculum has taken this into account. It has built-in relationship building activities that facilitate one-on-one interactions. Our Learning Events have opportunities for class participants to gather virtually in small groups in order to get to know each other in a more meaningful way.

What new programs or initiatives do you plan on bringing or starting?