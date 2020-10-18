5 questions with Matthew Drat, executive director of the Multicultural Leadership Institute

Name: Matthew Drat
Position: Multicultural Leadership Institute executive director
Explain what the Multicultural Leadership Program is and who it benefits.
The Multicultural Leadership Program or MCLP is actually part of a larger organization called the Multicultural Leadership Institute. The MCLP was founded in 2009 by community advocate and organizer Phani Aytam. Part of that origin is firmly rooted in the notion of equity. We believe that great leaders can come from all walks of life. Community building starts when we enable and empower diverse communities to lead and own their path to a better future. In 2013 the MCLP was officially incorporated as the Multicultural Leadership Institute. This allowed the organization to expand and increase their impact in the community. The institute serves as the official 501c3 agency under which programs like MCLP exist.
The mission of the Multicultural Leadership Institute is to develop leaders to engage the power of diverse perspectives to improve our world. The core components of the MCLP’s 9-month intensive leadership development curriculum focus on several key areas of growth. These include the development of servant leadership skills, an increased level of self-awareness, and the ability to foster authentic relationships. But this not all we do.
The Multicultural Leadership Institute provides financial support, in the form of scholarships, for those potential leaders working to improve their leadership skills. We also provide low-cost solutions to community needs in the form of community projects for local organizations. Projects expose MCLP class participants to key issues affecting our community. Class participants, the community, and employers all benefit from the knowledge, tools, and opportunities provided by the Institute’s programs.
There are other leadership training programs in our area, what makes the Multicultural Leadership Institute programs unique?
First and foremost, the guiding principles of the Multicultural Leadership Institute are based on the concepts of multiculturalism, diversity, and inclusion. Yet, we also understand that unless we put those ideas into action they are only words. The emphasis on transparency, vulnerability, and personal growth are key parts of what makes the Multicultural Leadership Institute and MCLP so different.
Another difference is the focus on becoming servant leaders. Servant leadership looks to empower others to lead their community. These are the ideas that are at the core of our programs. We understand how deep of an impact can be made in our community when we apply a collaborative approach to our leadership. That collaboration is most successful when we, as individuals, work to become more self-aware and focus on the development of authentic relationships. At its foundation, the institute and MCLP work to provide experiences where people can grow personally AND professionally so that they can create a more just, equitable, diverse, and inclusive community.
Has the pandemic caused any issues or are you able to overcome those?
In order to address the challenges of our world today, this year we are emphasizing COVID-19 relief and racial injustice in our training curriculum. Also, like so many other organizations, the Multicultural Leadership Institute and MCLP have had to shift the way we provide our primary programming. Back in the spring of this year we gathered a group of dedicated people to review the MCLP curriculum and reimagine it so it could be provided virtually.
This fall we launched the first ever all virtual Multicultural Leadership Program. Our technology plan for Virtual MCLP took into account many lessons learned from other organizations. As a result, VMCLP is running smoothly. But as any of us who interact in the virtual world understand, the lack of direct in-person contact can change the dynamic of relationship and team building. Our curriculum has taken this into account. It has built-in relationship building activities that facilitate one-on-one interactions. Our Learning Events have opportunities for class participants to gather virtually in small groups in order to get to know each other in a more meaningful way.
What new programs or initiatives do you plan on bringing or starting?
I have been so lucky to take the helm of an organization with a strong foundation. For over a decade the Multicultural Leadership Institute and MCLP have inspired change in our community. But the question that our board and supporters are asking is, “What does the next 10 years look like?’. I have spent the past 6 weeks asking that same question of MCLP alumni, community leaders, and key partners of the institute. My conversations have provided a great framework for our future. How can the Multicultural Leadership Institute take the lessons it has learned from the MCLP and offer them to more people in more places? How can we become a better resource to small and medium businesses looking to increase the diversity and inclusive nature of their workforce? How can the Multicultural Leadership Institute act as a hub to non-profits looking to increase the diversity of their Boards and volunteers? How can the Multicultural Leadership Institute increase our level of advocacy in order to create a more diverse and inclusive McLean County? Over the next several months we will be seeking answers to these questions and others. We are hard at work creating a vision for our second decade.
You have been executive director for more than a month now. How has the transition gone?
The Multicultural Leadership Institute and MCLP are built on the work of so many that have come before me. MCLI founders, Board leaders, and previous Executive Directors have created an organization poised for exponential growth. The transition to my leadership has been met with excitement and encouragement. The Board has expressed their confidence in me, and I am ready to work with our community in ways that will impact it for the better. I am humbled to be given the chance to lead this organization to the next level.
The Multicultural Leadership Institute has an unwavering commitment to create leaders who are dedicated to justice and service. These leaders bring such ideals to the forefront of every conversation in the workplace and beyond. The Multicultural Leadership Institute is a fierce ally for the marginalized members of our community. We invite everyone to join us in creating a place where all people can experience equity and inclusion.
