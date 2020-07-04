5 Questions with ... Michelle Witzke, founder and program director of The Vault

What is the biggest challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic? What does the future hold? Our biggest challenge has been finding ways to fulfill our mission to connect with and impact the lives of our students in a real way during a shelter in place order. We did our best to connect with them via phone calls and social media encouragement and challenges, but it just wasn’t the same. Knowing that our students’ mental health was a stake was very difficult for us. We are thankful that the health department has now allowed us to get together once again, although with a limited capacity and many precautions in place to keep everyone safe. Also, as a nonprofit teen center, we had lost the ability to fundraise. Even with deep budget cuts in payroll, programming, and utilities, it will be a much greater challenge to meet the needs of our 2020 budget. Even with the ban for social gatherings now lifted (to some degree) the impact of the lost revenue and lingering economic uncertainty will still affect us for the rest of the year. We are hopeful that our latest, creative fundraising efforts will help to prevent having to cut some of our programming. If we can recoup some of our lost funding, we hope to have our programming and services back in full force by the time school starts back up in August or September.