5 Questions with ... Michelle Witzke, founder and program director of The Vault
5 Questions with | Michelle Witzke

5 Questions with ... Michelle Witzke, founder and program director of The Vault

Michelle Witzke

Name: Michelle Witzke

Occupation: Founder and program director of The Vault

City of residence: Clinton

What is The Vault and how did it come about? I am a former secondary school teacher and social worker from Michigan, so my natural passion has been to foster each teen’s sense of value, purpose, and being loved. I believe these are foundational and necessary for anyone to be able to recognize their own potential and to subsequently take steps to achieve a life of fulfillment and purpose. So, when my family moved to Clinton in 2003, I couldn’t help but notice the lack of opportunities and support for teens outside of school. The impact of social isolation and high rates of mental health issues among teens in this rural community was of particular concern. I began doing research about what could be done. As time went on, I began to see more clearly how vital it was to meet this need to create a positive, supportive, and fun space for teens.

In January of 2017, The Vault formed student and adult leadership teams to help launch a campaign that would secure the funds needed to purchase and renovate a building. The Vault celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 14, 2018, and has been enjoying full operations by providing leadership, community service, crisis support, social, mentoring, tutoring, and enrichment opportunities for over 500 youth in DeWitt County.

Your website features the quote, "Every human being has value, purpose, and potential." Is this the bedrock of The Vault’s mission? Yes! The Vault exists to provide a fun and positive environment for social, academic, and spiritual growth where teens can be mentored to reach their full potential through a variety of opportunities and services. The student pledge reads: "I pledge to represent The Vault and what it stands for, amongst my peers and within my community. I will strive to walk with integrity and compassion as a powerful force for good and rise above the negativity and apathy. I pledge to stand up for the powerless and help the hurting by showing them they are not alone and have value and purpose. I believe there is good in the world. I will be the good in the world."

So this isn’t just a place for teens to hang out. Educational and enrichment classes are offered during the school year and career camps are usually offered in the summer to give students the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience in different areas and career fields. 

Why are career development and community service aspects of The Vault so important? We strive to help students to reach their full potential including how they can become productive, thoughtful, and servant-hearted members of society. We want to erase any kind of “victim mentality” or sense of  “entitlement" with a conviction of service to their fellow man and belief that good can come out of even the most unfortunate and tragic of circumstances. Ultimately, we want students to “ believe there is good in the world and to be the good in the world.” If we can instill a sense of personal responsibility, compassion, kindness, and respect for differences, there will be hope for the future of our community. 

What is the biggest challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic? What does the future hold? Our biggest challenge has been finding ways to fulfill our mission to connect with and impact the lives of our students in a real way during a shelter in place order. We did our best to connect with them via phone calls and social media encouragement and challenges, but it just wasn’t the same. Knowing that our students’ mental health was a stake was very difficult for us. We are thankful that the health department has now allowed us to get together once again, although with a limited capacity and many precautions in place to keep everyone safe. Also, as a nonprofit teen center, we had lost the ability to fundraise. Even with deep budget cuts in payroll, programming, and utilities, it will be a much greater challenge to meet the needs of our 2020 budget. Even with the ban for social gatherings now lifted (to some degree) the impact of the lost revenue and lingering economic uncertainty will still affect us for the rest of the year. We are hopeful that our latest, creative fundraising efforts will help to prevent having to cut some of our programming. If we can recoup some of our lost funding, we hope to have our programming and services back in full force by the time school starts back up in August or September. 

