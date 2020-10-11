5 questions with Nora Zaring, director of Threshold to Hope

Name: Nora Zaring
Position: Threshold to Hope executive director
What is Threshold to Hope?
Threshold to Hope is a nonprofit whose main mission is to provide hope and healing through the power of art. We offer "pay what you can” art classes to all adults but focus on the homeless, those with disabilities, those battling addictions, and others of low income. Donations are accepted, but never expected. Our art-based program is uniquely positioned to help address the social, emotional, and economic needs of our low-income neighbors. We served 117 clients last year, offering 568 art services.
Many traditional models of serving the low- and no-income population can reinforce participants’ negative self-image by only addressing their physical needs and relegating them to the role of passive recipients of help. Our model empowers participants to identify as creative producers and entrepreneurs. In addition to art classes, we normally help our clients sell their art at community festivals and other venues. Unfortunately, this year, we have not had any opportunities for sales due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
As the pandemic eases, we look forward to bringing the artistic voices of our clients back into the greater community at festivals and art showcases. We believe our community is better off when the artistic voices of underserved populations are allowed to speak in the public square. For this reason, we are excited that we will be installing an exhibit in the coming week at the Bloomington Public Library in their first floor lobby and the media section. It will feature art of 10 to 12 artists from Threshold to Hope. This exhibit will remain up until the end of the year.
How did you get it started?
I worked at Home Sweet Home Ministries, a homeless shelter, for 14 years. During that time I taught many art classes and held 10 annual art shows. Though these experiences, she realized just how powerful art can be. It gave the residents new hope and caused many of them to become more engaged in taking steps towards independence. As I neared retirement, my husband, Dave, and I decided to create this new nonprofit to extend the hope and healing of art to even more people in their community. I still volunteer once a week at Home Sweet Home offering art classes to the residents. Threshold to Hope opened their doors three years ago and has met in a variety of locations. They are very excited about their new location in the Creativity Center in downtown Bloomington (107 E. Chestnut). They will be meeting every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a very large classroom in a socially distanced manner.
How has the pandemic affected artists?
The shutdown was very hard on many of our artists. They count on the time at art as a stress reliever and a time of community. During that time, Dave and I created YouTube videos nearly every week to give inspiration to their artists. As soon as we were able to start meeting, we decided that meeting in the park was the best plan of action.
You had some classes in Miller Park. How did that go?
Meeting in the park was wonderful! Being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation was very inspiring. Over the course of the summer, we had more than 25 new participants join us along with some of our most faithful artists. We averaged six people per session with our highest number in attendance being 13. We were able to social distance by having one or two per table.
What will the new move allow you to do that you couldn’t before?
With the colder weather coming on, moving indoors was inevitable. We are so happy to have such an inviting place to create at the Creativity Center. The size of the room will allow us to safely have as many as 16 artists. The space is large enough to house all of our art supplies making it easier to create many different types of art. This summer we mostly just painted, but now we will be able to make jewelry, create cards with rubber stamps, create Christmas ornaments and wreathes and many more fun and creative projects. Being close to downtown is very advantageous for us as well, as it will allow many who live in the area easy access to art. The Center is also right on the bus route which makes it more convenient for those who live a bit farther away.
Threshold to Hope met in the classroom of Inside Out: Accessible Art for 8 months prior to the COVID-19 shut down. However, Threshold to Hope is not affiliated with Inside Out in any way and Inside Out has not moved from their location at 200 W. Monroe.
