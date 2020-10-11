5 questions with Nora Zaring, director of Threshold to Hope

Meeting in the park was wonderful! Being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation was very inspiring. Over the course of the summer, we had more than 25 new participants join us along with some of our most faithful artists. We averaged six people per session with our highest number in attendance being 13. We were able to social distance by having one or two per table.

With the colder weather coming on, moving indoors was inevitable. We are so happy to have such an inviting place to create at the Creativity Center. The size of the room will allow us to safely have as many as 16 artists. The space is large enough to house all of our art supplies making it easier to create many different types of art. This summer we mostly just painted, but now we will be able to make jewelry, create cards with rubber stamps, create Christmas ornaments and wreathes and many more fun and creative projects. Being close to downtown is very advantageous for us as well, as it will allow many who live in the area easy access to art. The Center is also right on the bus route which makes it more convenient for those who live a bit farther away.