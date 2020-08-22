5 questions with Reggie Redbird

Lately I’ve been bragging all about my recent MVC Mascot Madness win. Clearly the best mascot won without question. Bradley's mascot, a gargoyle named Kaboom, is especially jealous of me, but what can I say, he lost. I’m just waiting for my championship belt to come in the mail so I can make them even more jealous!

5) The football game with the University of Illinois was canceled. Were you planning on going to that game and if so, how disappointed are you that you can’t make a trip like that?

Of course I was planning on being at the football game against U of I! I can’t even explain to you how crushed I was when it was canceled... I literally did not leave my nest for three straight days. I didn’t sleep; I didn’t eat. I would’ve been the only mascot in attendance and I would have taken full advantage of all of the attention. You would've seen me sprinting from one end to the other cheering, pranking fans, and taking lots and lots of selfies.

