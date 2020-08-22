5 questions with Reggie Redbird

Name: Reggie Redbird
Position: Mascot for Illinois State University
1) How frustrating has it been to not be able to interact with Redbird fans as you are used to doing?
It has been very frustrating, but I love connecting with Redbird fans on social media! Recently they propelled me to victory by voting in the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Mascot Madness Tournament. #KingsStayKings. I will continue to interact with fans through all of my social platforms to spread Redbird pride!!
2) Even in a game in which there are no fans, will you still attend those games and be active?
Absolutely, I will still be a one-bird cheer team!! You might just see Reggie’s Rollercoaster in our empty facilities. No matter what happens, I will continue to be ISU’s No. 1 fan!!
3) Do you or will you wear a mask?
Absolutely wear a mask. Everyone should.
4) Have you had any discussions with any of your mascot friends or their humans and what do you talk about?
Lately I’ve been bragging all about my recent MVC Mascot Madness win. Clearly the best mascot won without question. Bradley's mascot, a gargoyle named Kaboom, is especially jealous of me, but what can I say, he lost. I’m just waiting for my championship belt to come in the mail so I can make them even more jealous!
5) The football game with the University of Illinois was canceled. Were you planning on going to that game and if so, how disappointed are you that you can’t make a trip like that?
Of course I was planning on being at the football game against U of I! I can’t even explain to you how crushed I was when it was canceled... I literally did not leave my nest for three straight days. I didn’t sleep; I didn’t eat. I would’ve been the only mascot in attendance and I would have taken full advantage of all of the attention. You would've seen me sprinting from one end to the other cheering, pranking fans, and taking lots and lots of selfies.
