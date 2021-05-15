5 questions with Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, The Pantagraph assistant editor

3. Why did you want to join The Pantagraph newsroom?

I actually grew up reading The Pantagraph! My parents were subscribers, and they read the paper every morning over coffee. I remember waking up for school and calling down the stairs, “Mom, what should I wear today?” She would check the weather forecast in the newspaper and tell me if it was warm enough for shorts or if I needed a jacket. As I got older, I would step outside to get the newspaper and check the weather myself, then peruse the day’s headlines, read the comics, and see what Bill Flick had to say.

So when I found a newsroom opening at The Pantagraph, of course I wanted to work at a paper I already know and love, in a city I already know and love! After living in smaller towns, I see that Bloomington-Normal is a vibrant, growing community, and The Pantagraph is right there covering every event, meeting and feature that we possibly can — and then pushing even harder to dig into investigative projects and thought-provoking series. Newspapers are facing a lot of challenges these days, and I’m proud to work with other journalists still working so hard to deliver the best news every single day.