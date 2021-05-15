5 questions with Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, The Pantagraph assistant editor

Name: Robyn Gautschy Skaggs
Position: Assistant editor at The Pantagraph
1. Tell us about yourself. What are some hobbies and activities you enjoy?
I live in Bloomington with my husband and three cats. The cats entertain us daily, as do my two stepsons, ages 5 and 15! I love to read — I’ve been known to finish entire books in a day or two, and I started a Facebook group where my friends and I share mini reviews and photos of the books we’re reading. (My current read: “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.) I also like to go for walks, cook and bake, go shopping, get lost in a good true crime series, check out any events happening in the area, and travel to visit my faraway friends and family. Volunteering has always been a big part of my life, and I look forward to finding my niche for service here.
2. What did you do before joining The Pantagraph?
I grew up in Streator, about an hour north of here in LaSalle County. I graduated from Streator High School and then North Central College in Naperville, where I double majored in journalism and sociology and minored in gender and women’s studies. After college I moved to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to work at the Southeast Missourian newspaper. I started as a staff writer for special publications and left there 8½ years later as features editor. I spent the next four years as features editor at The Register-Mail in Galesburg. I moved to Bloomington in December and started as assistant editor at The Pantagraph right before Christmas.
3. Why did you want to join The Pantagraph newsroom?
I actually grew up reading The Pantagraph! My parents were subscribers, and they read the paper every morning over coffee. I remember waking up for school and calling down the stairs, “Mom, what should I wear today?” She would check the weather forecast in the newspaper and tell me if it was warm enough for shorts or if I needed a jacket. As I got older, I would step outside to get the newspaper and check the weather myself, then peruse the day’s headlines, read the comics, and see what Bill Flick had to say.
So when I found a newsroom opening at The Pantagraph, of course I wanted to work at a paper I already know and love, in a city I already know and love! After living in smaller towns, I see that Bloomington-Normal is a vibrant, growing community, and The Pantagraph is right there covering every event, meeting and feature that we possibly can — and then pushing even harder to dig into investigative projects and thought-provoking series. Newspapers are facing a lot of challenges these days, and I’m proud to work with other journalists still working so hard to deliver the best news every single day.
My favorite thing about community journalism is simply finding out what’s going on around me and telling people about it, whether that’s an upcoming theater production, what they’re building at the corner of X and Y, where all those fire trucks were headed, or changes to school curriculum. I meet too many people who don’t know about all the cool or important things happening in their community. It’s my mission to tell them about it and get them to care.
4. At what point in your life did you decide you wanted to pursue journalism as a career?
For a long time, I wanted to be a veterinarian because I love animals. Turns out, science wasn’t my best subject, and I didn’t like it that much, either. What I did like and excel at was writing. I aced all my essays, spelling tests and English classes. I started keeping diaries around fourth grade, and I would often write stories for and about my family. It wasn’t until Mrs. Mascal’s creative writing class during my sophomore year that I thought, “Hmm, I could actually write for a living.” I joined the high school yearbook staff, job shadowed at The Times-Press (now just The Times), wrote and edited for my college newspaper, and scored a part-time job in my college’s marketing and communications office. I loved everything that had to do with words, reading and writing, and I did everything I could to follow that passion and gain experience.
5. What have you enjoyed most since moving to the Bloomington-Normal area?
With my hometown only hour away from here, Bloomington-Normal is not exactly new to me — I grew up coming here to shop, eat, visit family and hit up things like the Third Sunday Market, David Davis Mansion or Miller Park Zoo. It’s been fun to rediscover the city as an adult, returning to some of my old favorites while also discovering new things. I love that both Bloomington and Normal have busy downtown areas with neat shops and restaurants, and really nice parks for me to go for walks or take our two boys to play.