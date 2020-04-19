5 Questions with: Sherry Mears, registered nurse, Wapella village president

Name: Sherry Mears
Position: Mayor/village president of Wapella; registered nurse
As the mayor/village president of a small town, how has the shelter in place impacted your life?
My life has changed in many ways. Families are unable to see others and gather for functions leading to people feeling isolated from loved ones. I am also a registered nurse, so COVID-19 has changed the way I work, the way I can greet people, and I miss having cookouts and listening to laughter from friends and family enjoying themselves while making great memories.
Have you seen local businesses or citizens step up during this time?
The owner (Kathy Bledshaw) of Underdogs Restaurant on Main Street in Wapella has went above and beyond when it comes to helping in our little village. She is preparing home-cooked breakfast and lunch for 20 to 40 residents (elderly, disabled and children) and delivering them to the door. She is paying her staff and working most days to keep wonderful meals going to those in need. The Wapella Fire Department reached out to her for her help in doing this and a private donor gave her money to help with some of the food costs.
Some locals are making masks for our first responders and nurses in the community to help keep them safe while working. I myself have received one of the masks delivered to my doorstep.
Do you receive a lot of complaints from citizens about shelter in place issues?
I have had some complaints regarding Village Hall, Village Shed and the Village Park being closed to the public but when the shelter in place order is explained, most residents of Wapella are accepting to the explanation. One of the issues that arose was Friends of Veterans of Wapella had started working on the memorial wall in our park. The park was closed to protect the welfare of the residents in our village and to prevent gatherings. Unfortunately, I had to place a hold on the project due to the amount of people working on it and the crowd it was attracting to the park.
What kind of challenges have you faced with as far as trying to keep up with all of the responsibilities the village has to get done such as meetings, paying bills, etc., in such a difficult time?
The challenges we have faced are not being able to have meetings and our village functions. I declared the village in a local state of emergency on March 20. The order includes the following: No shut-offs due to non-payment of delinquent water bills; Village Hall closed to the public; meetings of the Board of Trustees and any other village boards, commissions and committees may be canceled or postponed.
The village maintenance employees are working hard with dealing with only essential works. They are still reading meters and fixing water main/water service issues and keeping the grass cut so when we can open the park, it will look fantastic.
Office workers (clerk, FOIA officer and the treasurer) are all taking turns going to the hall and doing the basics to keep the village running properly. The village website is kept up to date.
What have you learned during this time?
At times, I feel the weight of the village is on my shoulders because I want to help keep my village employees and residents safe and mentally sound. These times are hard for everyone and I want to thank those that have obeyed the shelter in place to help flatten the curve. But I have learned there are many wonderful people in our little village that are willing to come together and help where they can and that makes me smile and makes my job as the village president/mayor worth a million smiles.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.