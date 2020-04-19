5 Questions with: Sherry Mears, registered nurse, Wapella village president

Do you receive a lot of complaints from citizens about shelter in place issues?

I have had some complaints regarding Village Hall, Village Shed and the Village Park being closed to the public but when the shelter in place order is explained, most residents of Wapella are accepting to the explanation. One of the issues that arose was Friends of Veterans of Wapella had started working on the memorial wall in our park. The park was closed to protect the welfare of the residents in our village and to prevent gatherings. Unfortunately, I had to place a hold on the project due to the amount of people working on it and the crowd it was attracting to the park.

What kind of challenges have you faced with as far as trying to keep up with all of the responsibilities the village has to get done such as meetings, paying bills, etc., in such a difficult time?

The challenges we have faced are not being able to have meetings and our village functions. I declared the village in a local state of emergency on March 20. The order includes the following: No shut-offs due to non-payment of delinquent water bills; Village Hall closed to the public; meetings of the Board of Trustees and any other village boards, commissions and committees may be canceled or postponed.