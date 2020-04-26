5 Questions with: Trey Haddon, senior pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington

Name: Trey Haddon
Position: Senior Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington
You developed the idea for the drive-in church services so that your congregation could get a chance to share fellowship together while still maintaining social distancing. What were the major obstacles you had to overcome to implement that?
The obstacles we encountered were thinking outside the box enough to allow such an idea to exist. There was a lot of positive energy around the idea, but some weren’t sure if the worship experience would feel authentic. All of these worries were dissolved after our first drive-in service took place.
Also, logistically, we needed to think how such a service could actually be accomplished. Our Technician, Terry Fitts, did some homework, called distributors, and found that the FM transmitter would be the best fit to make the drive-in service possible.
You have had some publicity throughout the state of Illinois. Have you had other clergy contact you about how to do it?
Oh yes, I have had clergy throughout the region and around the country call to see how we are able to accomplish our drive-in service. They also asked about the logistics of staying in cars, sharing the peace, performing communion, and engaging with all those in attendance.
In some states, there has been talk about eliminating such practices. Have you heard that here or has any agency cautioned you against it?
I have not heard any word about anyone eliminating our drive-in worship at this time.
What has your previous experience been and briefly, what is your story about coming to Bloomington?
I have worked in various ministry contexts ranging from youth director, to summer camp Coordinator, to family ministry, in the southeast part of Georgia. I also served as a solo pastor in Austin, Texas. I was called to Bloomington to be the pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in late October.
What has been the most satisfying part of this for you or for your church?
Working with community leaders and other churches to develop outreach, missions, and worship experiences in a time where the world just seems so crazy, has been fulfilling. I think sharing hope and community is where the church is called and this is our time to step up and answer this call for all people.
