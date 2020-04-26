5 Questions with: Trey Haddon, senior pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Name: Trey Haddon

Position: Senior Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington

You developed the idea for the drive-in church services so that your congregation could get a chance to share fellowship together while still maintaining social distancing. What were the major obstacles you had to overcome to implement that?

The obstacles we encountered were thinking outside the box enough to allow such an idea to exist. There was a lot of positive energy around the idea, but some weren’t sure if the worship experience would feel authentic. All of these worries were dissolved after our first drive-in service took place.

Also, logistically, we needed to think how such a service could actually be accomplished. Our Technician, Terry Fitts, did some homework, called distributors, and found that the FM transmitter would be the best fit to make the drive-in service possible.

You have had some publicity throughout the state of Illinois. Have you had other clergy contact you about how to do it?