You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 things to know about Carle's $190 million acquisition of Advocate facilities in Central Illinois
0 comments
top story
CENTRAL ILLINOIS HEALTH CARE

5 things to know about Carle's $190 million acquisition of Advocate facilities in Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
063020-blm-loc-1advocate5questions

The main entrance at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal is seen on Saturday, June 27, 2020. BroMenn, Eureka Hospital and their affiliated medical sites are being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health, effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and their affiliated medical sites in Central Illinois are one day away from being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.

With state and federal approvals finalized, Carle's $190 million acquisition of BroMenn and Eureka hospitals and other area Advocate facilities from Advocate Aurora Health takes effect on Wednesday.

Carle and Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, announced acquisition plans in January after they were approved by both hospital systems' governing boards.

Colleen Kannaday, president of BroMenn and Eureka, will stay on as president of both hospitals.

The Pantagraph asked Kannaday on Monday to describe five things that she wants people to know about this transition. Here's what she said. 

Staff will remain

"Those caring for you today will be caring for you tomorrow," Kannaday said. The Advocate system's 2,000 team members and physicians will join Carle Health on Wednesday. "Our staf   f will retain all of the tools they need to provide the high level of safe, quality care you have come to trust and expect from our sites of care," Kannaday said. 

Most insurance coverage won't change

The same insurance plans will be accepted, with a few exceptions. Carle's goal is to make sure there are no gaps in care and create a seamless transition for patients' insurance coverage, Kannaday said. 

063020-blm-loc-2advocate5questions

Purple Advocate signage will be changed to red after Carle Health's acquisition of Central Illinois Advocate facilities becomes effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

"The majority of our existing insurance plans will remain in place with a few exceptions," she said. "Patients can check Carle's website for further details or contact their insurance carrier directly with questions about benefits and in-network coverage."

More services are coming 

Expanded services will be available. 

"Joining Carle will provide an opportunity to expand the types of services offered in our community," Kannaday said. "We have a number of new physicians who will join our medical team, including two primary care physicians in Eureka, one in El Paso and one in Fairbury. In addition, a new physical medicine and rehabilitation physician will oversee our acute rehabilitation unit at BroMenn."

Community partnerships continue 

"Our long tradition of community involvement will continue," she said. "We know that Carle is dedicated to education and innovation and is a great partner with the University of Illinois.

063020-blm-loc-3advocate5questions

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal is being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health, effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The acquisition was announced in January.

"In addition, we are excited to strengthen our relationships with ISU, IWU and Eureka College with the resources we will have as a part of Carle Health. In fact, we are already having discussions with each of those schools about how we can collaborate on student health needs heading into the fall semester as COVID-19 continues to be an evolving situation."

Get ready to see red  

Red will be the new purple. "We will 'paint the town red' so to speak, as you can expect to see all of our signage change over the next few weeks to match Carle's iconic branding," Kannaday said. 

PHOTOS: Advocate BroMenn responded to COVID-19 in April

+3 
Colleen Kannaday

Kannaday

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arborist inventories Normal's 12,000 trees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News