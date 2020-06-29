5 things to know about Carle's $190 million acquisition of Advocate facilities in Central Illinois

NORMAL — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and their affiliated medical sites in Central Illinois are one day away from being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.
With state and federal approvals finalized, Carle's $190 million acquisition of BroMenn and Eureka hospitals and other area Advocate facilities from Advocate Aurora Health takes effect on Wednesday.
Carle and Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, announced acquisition plans in January after they were approved by both hospital systems' governing boards.
The Pantagraph asked Kannaday on Monday to describe five things that she wants people to know about this transition. Here's what she said.
Staff will remain
"Those caring for you today will be caring for you tomorrow," Kannaday said. The Advocate system's 2,000 team members and physicians will join Carle Health on Wednesday. "Our staf f will retain all of the tools they need to provide the high level of safe, quality care you have come to trust and expect from our sites of care," Kannaday said.
Most insurance coverage won't change
The same insurance plans will be accepted, with a few exceptions. Carle's goal is to make sure there are no gaps in care and create a seamless transition for patients' insurance coverage, Kannaday said.
"The majority of our existing insurance plans will remain in place with a few exceptions," she said. "Patients can check Carle's website for further details or contact their insurance carrier directly with questions about benefits and in-network coverage."
More services are coming
Expanded services will be available.
"Joining Carle will provide an opportunity to expand the types of services offered in our community," Kannaday said. "We have a number of new physicians who will join our medical team, including two primary care physicians in Eureka, one in El Paso and one in Fairbury. In addition, a new physical medicine and rehabilitation physician will oversee our acute rehabilitation unit at BroMenn."
Community partnerships continue
"Our long tradition of community involvement will continue," she said. "We know that Carle is dedicated to education and innovation and is a great partner with the University of Illinois.
"In addition, we are excited to strengthen our relationships with ISU, IWU and Eureka College with the resources we will have as a part of Carle Health. In fact, we are already having discussions with each of those schools about how we can collaborate on student health needs heading into the fall semester as COVID-19 continues to be an evolving situation."
Get ready to see red
Red will be the new purple. "We will 'paint the town red' so to speak, as you can expect to see all of our signage change over the next few weeks to match Carle's iconic branding," Kannaday said.
PHOTOS: Advocate BroMenn responded to COVID-19 in April
