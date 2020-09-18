50 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county's total since the start of the pandemic is 3,075 cases. Of those, 1,238 people are isolating at home; seven are hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care; and 1,811 people are considered recovered.

McLean County has reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths.

The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 5% through Thursday. That's a marked decrease from the rate reported on Sept. 11, which was 9.4%.

"However, we are seeing community spread of the virus across all age ranges and have added 273 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days," said Jessica McKnight, the county's health department administrator.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 64,600 tests, is 4.8%.