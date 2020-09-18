50 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The county's total since the start of the pandemic is 3,075 cases. Of those, 1,238 people are isolating at home; seven are hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care; and 1,811 people are considered recovered.
McLean County has reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths.
The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 5% through Thursday. That's a marked decrease from the rate reported on Sept. 11, which was 9.4%.
"However, we are seeing community spread of the virus across all age ranges and have added 273 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days," said Jessica McKnight, the county's health department administrator.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 64,600 tests, is 4.8%.
Illinois State University reported Friday that there were four positive results from a total of 33 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 30 positive results of 931 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 3.2%.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
There were 534 people tested Thursday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
