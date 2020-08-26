50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County on Wednesday

McKnight said the health department continues to monitor factors that measure the health burden of COVID-19 and the county's ability to respond. These factors include new cases, number of deaths, positivity rates, testing, and hospital availability.

"We have been keeping a close eye on these data indicators and sharing situational updates with our local leaders to help them make informed decisions about when it might be appropriate to implement additional precautions," McKnight said.

Anyone who has been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after their last contact with the person. Those people should complete the entire 14 days of quarantine even if they test negative for the virus, she said.

If you think or know you have COVID-19, the health department says you can be around other people after all three of the following:

10 days since symptoms began

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving

McKnight noted that loss of taste and smell may continue for weeks or months after recovery and should not delay the end of isolation.