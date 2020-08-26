50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,236.
The county's cumulative positivity rate is now 3%, based on more than 41,700 tests conducted. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Tuesday is 8.2%, the health department said.
Four people are hospitalized; 450 people are isolating at home; and 766 people are considered recovered. The county has had 16 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Of the newly reported cases, the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1-9 years old: 2
- 18 to 19 years old: 15
- 20s: 28
- 30s: 1
- 40s: 4
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the rapid increase in active cases has affected the department's ability to investigate and provide contact tracing quickly. Anyone who tests positive should not wait to hear from the health department to begin isolating, she said.
People who test positive should make a list of "close contacts" they have been around for 48 hours before symptoms began or when they were tested and notify those people that they may have been exposed, McKnight said.
People who have tested positive need to isolate even if they do not have symptoms.
McKnight said the health department continues to monitor factors that measure the health burden of COVID-19 and the county's ability to respond. These factors include new cases, number of deaths, positivity rates, testing, and hospital availability.
"We have been keeping a close eye on these data indicators and sharing situational updates with our local leaders to help them make informed decisions about when it might be appropriate to implement additional precautions," McKnight said.
Anyone who has been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after their last contact with the person. Those people should complete the entire 14 days of quarantine even if they test negative for the virus, she said.
If you think or know you have COVID-19, the health department says you can be around other people after all three of the following:
- 10 days since symptoms began
- 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving
McKnight noted that loss of taste and smell may continue for weeks or months after recovery and should not delay the end of isolation.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
