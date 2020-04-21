50 years after first Earth Day, it's still 'up to you'

“These are some of the things we can all explore,” said Gordon.

Fifty years ago, Earth Day “teach-ins” took place across the country, including multi-day programs at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities.

This year, the coronavirus epidemic canceled many Earth Day events, but the Ecology Action Center has put together a full slate of activities in the "virtual" world.

Details are available at https://ecologyactioncenter.org/earth-day-2020-live-online/.

It starts with a panel discussion at 10 a.m. Wednesday titled “McLean County: The State of the Environment.” It includes a family-friendly program at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a live reading of the Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax” by members of the EAC staff.

“It should be a fun little program,” said Brown.

In 1990, the celebration of Earth Day’s 20th anniversary triggered “a new resurgence and launched a new generation” interested in the environment, he said.