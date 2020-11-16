507 more McLean County COVID cases; 2 more deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Five hundred seven more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two additional people have died of the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that, since the county's previous report on Friday, 507 more people from McLean County have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the county's total since March 19 to 6,723 cases.
She also reported two additional deaths, meaning 45 county residents have died of the virus since March.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week — rose to 13.7% on Monday, compared with 10.6% on Friday.
Fifteen county residents were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, compared with nine on Friday.
The 1,544 people in home isolation was 191 more than the 1,353 in isolation on Friday.
Another 308 people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported that 5,119 people have recovered since March, compared with 4,811 on Friday.
Since Nov. 9, the health department has included probable as well as confirmed cases in its case count. Previously, the health department just reported confirmed cases.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and county health departments are now reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. A confirmed case is verified by lab testing. A probable case means the person has COVID symptoms and is linked to a confirmed case or has a positive antigen (rapid) test.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 823 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
IDPH announced Monday several mobile COVID-19 testing sites statewide. The testing sites are open to anyone, there is no charge but people should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required for the nasal swab test.
Among mobile testing sites are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Ford County Health Department, 235 N. Taft St., Paxton, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Washington Community High School, Jefferson Street and Wilmor Avenue, Washington.
This story will be updated.
