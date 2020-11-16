507 more McLean County COVID cases; 2 more deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Five hundred seven more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two additional people have died of the virus.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that, since the county's previous report on Friday, 507 more people from McLean County have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the county's total since March 19 to 6,723 cases.

She also reported two additional deaths, meaning 45 county residents have died of the virus since March.

The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week — rose to 13.7% on Monday, compared with 10.6% on Friday.

Fifteen county residents were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, compared with nine on Friday.

The 1,544 people in home isolation was 191 more than the 1,353 in isolation on Friday.

Another 308 people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported that 5,119 people have recovered since March, compared with 4,811 on Friday.

