51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County

McKnight said the health department discourages holding or attending large in-person gatherings, which pose the highest risk because it may be difficult to maintain distance.

“Even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus, and some may even need to be hospitalized,” she said. “Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.”

This warning comes after Illinois State University President Larry Dietz urged returning students to avoid crowds and parties on- and off-campus.

So far 655 individuals have been released from isolation in McLean County and are considered recovered.

No new deaths were announced in McLean County on Tuesday.