51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A spike in new COVID-19 cases was reported in McLean County with 51 additional residents testing positive, a single-day record for the county on Wednesday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Wednesday a total of 830 people have had confirmed cases of the virus since March 19.
The county’s overall positivity rate — the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — is at 2.2% of more than 37,000 tests conducted since mid-March, with a seven-day rate of 2.7% for the period ending Tuesday.
Currently four people remain in the hospital, with one of those in intensive care. According to the McLean County Health Department, 155 people are isolating at home.
Of the 51 new cases, the majority — 40 total — are people in their 20s and younger. The age breakdown is as follows:
- 1 to 9 years old: One case
- 10 to 19 years old: 26 cases
- 20s: 13 cases
- 30s: Four cases
- 40s: One case
- 50s: Five cases
- 70s: One case
McKnight said the health department discourages holding or attending large in-person gatherings, which pose the highest risk because it may be difficult to maintain distance.
“Even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus, and some may even need to be hospitalized,” she said. “Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.”
This warning comes after Illinois State University President Larry Dietz urged returning students to avoid crowds and parties on- and off-campus.
So far 655 individuals have been released from isolation in McLean County and are considered recovered.
No new deaths were announced in McLean County on Tuesday.
On Monday, the health department announced a woman in her 60s had died of COVID — the county's 16th COVID fatality and first in more than a month. The previous single-day high was also set Monday with 38 new cases reported.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
