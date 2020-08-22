53 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

Three individuals remain hospitalized and 681 people have recovered, according to the statistics released Saturday. No new deaths were reported in McLean County Saturday.

“Based on what we know of how the virus spreads, and emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies, cloth face coverings can reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth,” McKnight said. “A cloth face covering can help prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others.

"COVID-19 can also be spread by people who do not have symptoms (asymptomatic) and do not know that they are infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends for everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household and to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people).”