53 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McLean County Saturday morning, bringing the county’s total to 946 cases since March 19.
The new cases include two children under 10 years old, 10 between the ages of 10 and 19, 29 new cases of people in their 20s, and four new cases of people in their 30s. Also included were two people in their 50s, three people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and two people in their 80s.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate through Friday climbed to 4.4%, the highest McLean County has ever recorded. The cumulative positivity rate is 2.4 %.
Jessica McKnight, administrator at the McLean County Health Department, said officials are keeping a close eye on the rising numbers.
“The McLean County Health Department continues to monitor several key indicators that measure the health burden of COVID-19 and capture our county’s ability to respond,” McKnight said in a statement. “The target indicators include new cases, number of deaths, positivity rates, testing, and hospital availability. Keeping a close eye on these data indicators can help our local leaders, businesses, and local health department make informed decisions about when it might be appropriate to implement additional precautions.”
Three individuals remain hospitalized and 681 people have recovered, according to the statistics released Saturday. No new deaths were reported in McLean County Saturday.
“Based on what we know of how the virus spreads, and emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies, cloth face coverings can reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth,” McKnight said. “A cloth face covering can help prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others.
"COVID-19 can also be spread by people who do not have symptoms (asymptomatic) and do not know that they are infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends for everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household and to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people).”
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported 616 people were tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds test site run by Reditus Laboratories. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Connect Transit shuttle bus runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
This story will be updated.
Photos: McLean County opens first rural COVID-19 test site
