55 new COVID-19 tests confirmed in McLean County

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

Jessica McKnight, the McLean County Health Department administrator, said local residents should be smart this weekend.

“McLean County Health Department does not recommend holding gatherings this holiday weekend, but if you choose to gather be smart and safe in your planning,” she said. “Stay home if you are sick. Limit the number of people outside of your household contacts that are in attendance. Outdoor activities are a safer option, though it is still necessary to practice social distancing. Opt for single-serve portions of food and use disposable plates and utensils. Wash hands often and make sure you also have hand sanitizer available.”

The test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, run by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin, will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. This site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather. On Saturday, 668 people were tested at the site.