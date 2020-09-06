 Skip to main content
55 new COVID-19 tests confirmed in McLean County
55 new COVID-19 tests confirmed in McLean County

Reditus Laboratories' technician Kristen Vroman, left, explains how to access  results for a COVID-19 nasal test to Illinois State University freshman Taddy Pettit, an environmental sciences major from St. Joseph, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Pettit said he takes the test every two weeks to keep a check on his health.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — An additional 55 coronavirus cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,554 since the first case was reported March 19. The department reported that six remain hospitalized, with two in intensive care. As of Sunday, 1,270 people have recovered and another 1,261 remain in home isolation.

McLean County was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list on Friday because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate was reported at 12.5% through Saturday, the highest total to date.

The county's cumulative positivity rate of the more than 53,000 tests conducted since March is 4.8%.

The county reported 187 new cases on Saturday.

Illinois State University reported 19 additional cases Sunday. So far, the university has reported 1,314 positive results for on-campus testing. In the past seven days, 381 people have tested positive and the rolling seven-day positivity rate dropped from 19.4% to 16.9%.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

Jessica McKnight, the McLean County Health Department administrator, said local residents should be smart this weekend.

“McLean County Health Department does not recommend holding gatherings this holiday weekend, but if you choose to gather be smart and safe in your planning,” she said. “Stay home if you are sick. Limit the number of people outside of your household contacts that are in attendance. Outdoor activities are a safer option, though it is still necessary to practice social distancing. Opt for single-serve portions of food and use disposable plates and utensils. Wash hands often and make sure you also have hand sanitizer available.”

The test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, run by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin, will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. This site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather. On Saturday, 668 people were tested at the site.

Because of lightning due to some morning storms, the site delayed opening until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said a new online registration process helps the system move faster and allows people to check their results online in a couple days. Each person being tested needs to register under a separate email account. Visit testdirectly.com/McLean to get registered.

People who cannot register online can still be assisted by the staff at the testing center; it will just take longer, officials said. 

