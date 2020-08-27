 Skip to main content
56 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County on Thursday
56 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County on Thursday

A worker asks questions Thursday, July 30, 2020, to a person going through the COVID-19 testing site outside First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 1,292 cases since the start of the pandemic.

"We have had nearly 250 new cases of COVID reported in McLean County since Monday and have seen the positivity rate in our county and region increasing," said Jessica McKnight, the county health department administrator.

Over 42,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.4% through Wednesday.

Of the total cases, 493 people are isolating at home; three people are hospitalized; and 780 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There have been 16 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

The new cases include 13 people who are 18 and 19 years old, 35 people in their 20s, four people in their 30s, three people in their 40s and one person in his or her 50s.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

