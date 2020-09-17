6 Central Illinoisans among 25 COVID deaths reported by state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Six Central Illinoisans were among the 25 most recent COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday.

The 25 deaths included:

A McLean County woman in her 80s. County health department Administrator Jessica McKnight told Lee Enterprises earlier Thursday that the woman had underlying health conditions but had not been a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Woodford County man in his 90s.

A Tazewell County man in his 60s.

A Sangamon County man in his 50s and a Sangamon County woman in her 60s.

A Shelby County man in his 70s.

In addition to the 25 deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday 2,056 new cases of COVID statewide.

Since March, the novel virus has been confirmed in 268,207 Illinoisans and 8,392 of them have died, IDPH said.

The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.6%, IDPH said.