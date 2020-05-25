6 COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; new total, 210

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 210 cases.

McLean County Health Department announced Monday two women and four men are the latest patients.

Overall, 10 people have died from the virus in McLean County, 128 have recovered, six are hospitalized and 66 are in home isolation, officials said.

None of the new cases were related to the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center where seven of the 10 McLean County deaths were residents.

Three additional deaths were reported in LaSalle County.

Two men in their 60s and one woman in her 90s bring the total to 13 deaths related to the virus and 140 total cases.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,713 new cases and 31 more deaths.