6 COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; new total, 210

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 210 cases.
McLean County Health Department announced Monday two women and four men are the latest patients.
Overall, 10 people have died from the virus in McLean County, 128 have recovered, six are hospitalized and 66 are in home isolation, officials said.
None of the new cases were related to the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center where seven of the 10 McLean County deaths were residents.
Three additional deaths were reported in LaSalle County.
Two men in their 60s and one woman in her 90s bring the total to 13 deaths related to the virus and 140 total cases.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,713 new cases and 31 more deaths.
As of Monday, Illinois has 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties. Officials said 769,564 people have been tested.
The COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington was closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Forty-five people were tested Sunday, the lowest single-day total since the site opened March 28.
The site at 1106 Interstate Drive re-opens Tuesday with regular hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is now operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories and uses a self-swab test. Each person undergoing testing will be instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member.
Testing is not limited to McLean County residents and there is no limit on the number of tests performed daily.
Insurance information will be collected, but those without insurance still may be tested free of charge.
Anyone able to complete the test without assistance can be tested.
No new cases were reported in LaSalle, Logan, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
