6 more arrested in connection with Bloomington-Normal looting

NORMAL – Six more people have been arrested on preliminary charges related to looting in Bloomington and Normal.
Normal police on Friday announced the arrests of Kevin A. Fisher, 21, of Bloomington on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and mob action; Cornelius Prince, 38, Bloomington, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, burglary and looting; Mary C. Bailey, 37, Bloomington, and Lillian R. Williams, 40, of Bloomington, both on preliminary charges of theft and possession of stolen property. They are jailed in lieu of bond hearings.
In addition, a 16-year-old girl faces preliminary charges of burglary and looting, police said.
Bleichner said the investigation is continuing.
"We are continuing to follow leads and investigate and track down as much as we can, so we won't stop working on that," he said.
Bloomington police on Friday announced the arrest of Deangelo C. Glass, 19, of Bloomington on preliminary charges of burglary, mob action and looting in connection with the looting at Kohl’s at Eastland Mall on Monday. He is jailed awaiting a bond hearing.
BPD spokesman John Fermon said the Bloomington Department is also continuing to work new leads.
"We are still looking and receiving new information," he said.
All of the Normal arrests were in relation to the looting of the Normal Target store Sunday night, police said. With the exception of the girl, all are held at the McLean County jail awaiting a bond hearing, expected Friday.
Police have arrested more than two dozen people in connection with looting in Bloomington-Normal Monday and Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
