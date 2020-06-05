6 more arrested in connection with Bloomington-Normal looting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL – Six more people have been arrested on preliminary charges related to looting in Bloomington and Normal.

Normal police on Friday announced the arrests of Kevin A. Fisher, 21, of Bloomington on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and mob action; Cornelius Prince, 38, Bloomington, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, burglary and looting; Mary C. Bailey, 37, Bloomington, and Lillian R. Williams, 40, of Bloomington, both on preliminary charges of theft and possession of stolen property. They are jailed in lieu of bond hearings.

In addition, a 16-year-old girl faces preliminary charges of burglary and looting, police said.

Bleichner said the investigation is continuing.

"We are continuing to follow leads and investigate and track down as much as we can, so we won't stop working on that," he said.