6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 370 since March 19.

No new information was released about the new cases, but on Friday, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said summer parties and travel are likely responsible for the surge in cases this month. Through Saturday, there have been 110 reported cases during the month.

As of Saturday, 63 individuals are isolating at home and two are hospitalized, McKnight said. So far, 290 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

More than 18,000 tests have been given which resulted for a positivity rate of 2 percent. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.6 percent through Friday.

On Friday, 351 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site on Bloomington's west side. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.