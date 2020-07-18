You are the owner of this article.
6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in McLean County
071020-blm-loc-1health

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight listens to a question asked by county Board of Health member Susan Schafer during the board meeting July 8 at the county health department building in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 370 since March 19.

No new information was released about the new cases, but on Friday, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said summer parties and travel are likely responsible for the surge in cases this month. Through Saturday, there have been 110 reported cases during the month.

As of Saturday, 63 individuals are isolating at home and two are hospitalized, McKnight said. So far, 290 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

More than 18,000 tests have been given which resulted for a positivity rate of 2 percent. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.6 percent through Friday.

On Friday, 351 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site on Bloomington's west side. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

In LaSalle County, eight new cases were reported on Saturday, including a male and female in their 20s, three females in their 30s, a female in her 40s and two males in their 50s. The county now has confirmed 318 cases since March.

Numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health for the entire state will be released later Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

