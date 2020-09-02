6 new McLean County COVID hospitalizations; 3 in ICU

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 — three in an intensive care unit — bringing to nine the number of county residents hospitalized with the novel virus, the county health department reported Wednesday.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight also reported 158 new COVID cases in McLean County on Wednesday. That means 594 people have been diagnosed with the virus this week and 1,996 since March 19.

"As we see an increase in hospitalizations, it is important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said. "Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, often behind new infections by about a week.

"McLean County has seen over 750 new confirmed cases of COVID in the last seven days," McKnight said.

The age range with the highest number of COVID cases in McLean County are people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.