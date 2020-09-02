6 new McLean County COVID hospitalizations; 3 in ICU

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 — three in an intensive care unit — bringing to nine the number of county residents hospitalized with the novel virus, the county health department reported Wednesday.
Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight also reported 158 new COVID cases in McLean County on Wednesday. That means 594 people have been diagnosed with the virus this week and 1,996 since March 19.
"As we see an increase in hospitalizations, it is important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said. "Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, often behind new infections by about a week.
"McLean County has seen over 750 new confirmed cases of COVID in the last seven days," McKnight said.
The age range with the highest number of COVID cases in McLean County are people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
In addition to the nine people hospitalized, 828 are in home isolation (25 more than on Tuesday); 1,143 have recovered (127 more than on Tuesday); and 16 have died. The most recent COVID death in McLean County was reported on Aug. 17.
The county's positivity rate, or the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive, for the seven-day period ending Tuesday was 10.1%, down from 10.7% the day before, McKnight reported. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of more than 48,000 tests conducted since testing began in March, remained at 3.8%.
Illinois State University reported on Wednesday that 87 more people had tested positive for COVID of 437 people tested on campus on Tuesday.
In the past seven days, 757 people had tested positive on campus, of 3,169 people tested, for a positivity rate of 24.2%, ISU reported.
Since testing began on campus, 1,110 people have tested positive of 5,089 people tested, ISU reported Wednesday.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from the previous day from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Reditus tested 760 people at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Wednesday. That site, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is for anyone who can conduct the nasal self-swab test.
McKnight advised that anyone experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake or bluish lips or face should call 911 and notify the operator that you may have COVID symptoms.
"Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus," McKnight said. "Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission."
"Face coverings remain one of the most effective tools we have available to us to slow the spread, particularly when used universally in a community setting," McKnight said. "The mask you wear protects others, and the mask they are wearing protects you. Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple things we can all do to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and keep our community safe and healthy."
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
