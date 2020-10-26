$62 million Westminster Village expansion, renovation project helps residents 'feel at home'

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Alice Smith's home has been expanded, upgraded and relocated and she couldn't be happier.
"Oh, this is much nicer," Smith, 93, said Friday. "Look at this beautiful furniture! You feel like you're in a hotel."
"I just feel at home," she said.
Smith is a resident of Westminster Village's assisted living area, which has been expanded and relocated into a new building as part of the continuing care retirement community's two-phase, four-year, $62 million expansion and renovation project at 2025 E. Lincoln St.
The latest development has been relocating residents, such as Smith, from the former assisted living building into the new building. Those moves were completed earlier this month
The reaction of residents, like Smith, has been positive, said Westminster CEO Barb Nathan. "They love the windows, they love the improved lighting," she said.
"I don't think I've had any conversation with families where they didn't say 'it's breathtaking' and they appreciate Westminster Village taking the initiative to expand," said Director of Marketing Lacey Ritchart said. "It's a big investment and they view it that way."
Phase one of the expansion and renovation project, which began in 2017, included renovation of Westminster common areas, a new Martin Health Center skilled care building and renovation of the existing Martin building. That work was completed last December.
Phase two includes building the new assisted living and memory care building and renovating the previous assisted living rooms into independent living.
The previous assisted living area had been built years ago as independent living apartments so that building had long hallways, less accessible bathrooms and fewer common areas, Nathan said.
The 60 new assisted living building apartments, including their bathrooms, have a more open floor plan for easier navigation and more common areas to engender community.
Every 12 apartments have a common space for people to gather and each is large enough to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nathan said.
The assisted living building also includes a dedicated entrance, a social center that includes an exercise area, dining rooms, large windows, a multipurpose room, a private dining room and card room that will open post-COVID, and an outdoor activity area that will be developed into a park over the next year, Nathan said.
Memory care is new to Westminster and that area will open before the end of the year, Nathan said. As with the assisted living apartments, the 12 memory care apartments include a more open floor plan and large bathrooms.
The hallway is configured as a loop for residents who like to stay in movement and includes tactile handrails, which people with dementia may find soothing. Off the dining room is a secure, outdoor space.
"This was the priority when we started this project," Nathan said. "We wanted to add memory care to this campus and we wanted a new assisted living building."
"This puts assisted living into the center of our campus, connected to Martin Health Center and to the common areas of Westminster Village," she said. "We are a community. Putting assisted living at the center of the community made sense. This is a fulfillment of that dream."
Renovating the existing assisted living rooms into independent living apartments began Oct. 5 and will be done in spring 2021, said Scott Fehr, project manager with P.J. Hoerr.
Fifty-four assisted living apartments are being converted into 48 independent living apartments — 16 one-bedroom units and 32 two-bedroom units to respond to the demand for larger, two-bedroom apartments, Richart said.
"At this point, we are under budget and on schedule for Phase 1 and Phase 2," Nathan said. "The project has gone very well. When you consider that, in four years as of next spring, we will have completed six additions and renovations of every common area, that's an incredible amount of work in four years."
"This has been one of the best projects that P.J. Hoerr has ever had," Fehr said.
When the project is over, it will have added 86 units to the Westminster campus and 50 more employees, Nathan said.
But what's more important is how existing residents, such as Smith, have appreciated the improvements.
"This is their home," Nathan said. "And they love their home."
