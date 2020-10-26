$62 million Westminster Village expansion, renovation project helps residents 'feel at home'

By the numbers

$62 million — Cost of Westminster Village's ongoing, four-year expansion and renovation project

340 — Number of Westminster residents

335 — Number of people on Westminster's waiting list

250 — Number of Westminster's full- and part-time employees. Fifty have been added since the expansion/renovation project began in 2017.

400 — Estimate of number of tradespeople who have worked on Westminster's expansion and renovation project so far.

