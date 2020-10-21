62 new McLean County COVID cases; 51 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Sixty-two more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but another 51 people have recovered from the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Wednesday that the county has 62 new cases of the virus, which means 161 people have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,943 since March 19.
But another 51 people have recovered. McKnight reported that the 3,943 cases include 3,622 people who have been released from isolation, compared with 3,571 on Tuesday.
Fifteen people were hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. None were in intensive care. The 275 people in home isolation on Wednesday was 11 more than on Tuesday.
Thirty-one McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death — a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions and who had been a resident of a long-term care facility — was reported on Tuesday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 3.4% on Wednesday, compared with 3.2% on Tuesday, McKnight reported. Of more than 91,000 tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Tuesday.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 697 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
In addition, the county health department and Chestnut Health Systems will have their weekly rural mobile testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. Drive-through and walk-up testing — using a nasal self-swab — will be available unless there is inclement weather.
"We continue to see community spread of the virus and the positivity rate in our region is rising near the 8% threshold," McKnight said. "It is up to all of us to take personal responsibility and exercise extra precautions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our community to keep children in in-person learning, to keep our businesses open and to keep our families, friends and neighbors safe."
Large gatherings pose a greater risk for COVID transmission. Regarding gatherings, McKnight advised people to stay home if they are sick, limit the number of people in attendance who are from outside their household and have hand sanitizer available.
Wear cloth face coverings when in public and around people who don't live in your household, McKnight advised. "It is recommended that event organizers require staff to wear cloth face coverings and encourage attendees ahead of events to bring and wear cloth face coverings at the event," she said. "Cloth face coverings are meant to protect other people in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms."
COVID symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and diarrhea.
Testing is recommended for people with symptoms, people who have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID and people who have been referred for testing by their health care provider or local or state health department, McKnight said.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
