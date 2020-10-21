62 new McLean County COVID cases; 51 more people recover

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 697 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

In addition, the county health department and Chestnut Health Systems will have their weekly rural mobile testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. Drive-through and walk-up testing — using a nasal self-swab — will be available unless there is inclement weather.

"We continue to see community spread of the virus and the positivity rate in our region is rising near the 8% threshold," McKnight said. "It is up to all of us to take personal responsibility and exercise extra precautions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our community to keep children in in-person learning, to keep our businesses open and to keep our families, friends and neighbors safe."