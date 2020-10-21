62 new McLean County COVID cases; virus claims lives in Ford, LaSalle counties

BLOOMINGTON — Sixty-two more McLean County residents have COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday, the same day two people in Ford County and another in LaSalle County with coronavirus disease died.
The Ford County fatalities were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s and were associated with an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center, said Danielle Walls, a county health office spokeswoman. There now have been 12 COVID-related deaths in the county.
The LaSalle County case was a woman in her 80s and the 61st for the county. No further information on the woman was released by that county's health department.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday another 69 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, a new single-day high since June 17.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Tuesday was 5.7%, compared with 5.5% the day before. As of Tuesday night, 2,338 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 502 of them in intensive care and 194 on ventilators.
New data released Wednesday also showed 51 people in McLean County have recovered from the virus. McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said 161 resident have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,943 since March 19.
McKnight reported that the 3,943 cases include 3,622 people who have been released from isolation, compared with 3,571 on Tuesday.
Fifteen people were hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. None were in intensive care. The 275 people in home isolation on Wednesday was 11 more than on Tuesday.
Thirty-one McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death — a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions and who had been a resident of a long-term care facility — was reported on Tuesday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 3.4% on Wednesday, compared with 3.2% on Tuesday, McKnight reported. Of more than 91,000 tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Tuesday.
Illinois State University reported on Wednesday that, in the past seven days, there have been 1,408 student-tests on campus and 29 have come back positive, for a positivity rate of 2.1%, compared with 2% on Tuesday.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 13,681 student-tests, 1,416 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 10.3%, compared with 10.6% on Tuesday.
ISU also reported that 1,374 students have recovered from the virus.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 697 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
In addition, the county health department and Chestnut Health Systems will have their weekly rural mobile testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. Drive-through and walk-up testing — using a nasal self-swab — will be available unless there is inclement weather.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, LaSalle County reported 26 new cases to bring its total to 2,238 and Livingston County reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 616.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 30 new cases but its overall count declined to 2,462 as health department contact tracers determined that 35 people previously listed as Tazewell County residents actually resided in other counties, said Communications Manager Sara Sparkman.
McKnight said "We continue to see community spread of the virus and the positivity rate in our region is rising near the 8% threshold."
Large gatherings pose a greater risk for COVID transmission. McKnight advised people to stay home if they are sick, limit the number of people in attendance who are from outside their household and have hand sanitizer available.
Wear cloth face coverings when in public and around people who don't live in your household, McKnight said.
