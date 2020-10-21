62 new McLean County COVID cases; virus claims lives in Ford, LaSalle counties

BLOOMINGTON — Sixty-two more McLean County residents have COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday, the same day two people in Ford County and another in LaSalle County with coronavirus disease died.

The Ford County fatalities were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s and were associated with an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center, said Danielle Walls, a county health office spokeswoman. There now have been 12 COVID-related deaths in the county.

The LaSalle County case was a woman in her 80s and the 61st for the county. No further information on the woman was released by that county's health department.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday another 69 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, a new single-day high since June 17.

The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Tuesday was 5.7%, compared with 5.5% the day before. As of Tuesday night, 2,338 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 502 of them in intensive care and 194 on ventilators.