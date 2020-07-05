7 new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in McLean County, said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. That brings the total to 272 cases since the first one was announced March 19.
One individual remains hospitalized and 19 are isolating at home, she said. Also, McKnight said, 239 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Thirteen people have died with symptoms of the coronavirus in McLean County.
More than 14,300 tests have been conducted in McLean County and the positivity rate remains at 1.9%. Over the last seven days, the positivity rate is 1%, she added.
The results announced Sunday were the first released in the county since Thursday. Also, testing at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds will resume Monday. The site was closed Saturday and Sunday for the Independence Day weekend.
No further details were provided about the cases announced Sunday.
The State of Illinois is reporting that DeWitt County now has at least 11 confirmed cases, up two from Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 639 new cases on Sunday, the lowest since 646 cases were reported on June 28. The department also announced only six new deaths, the lowest since seven were reported on March 26.
This story will be updated.
