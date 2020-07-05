7 new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in McLean County, said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. That brings the total to 272 cases since the first one was announced March 19.

One individual remains hospitalized and 19 are isolating at home, she said. Also, McKnight said, 239 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Thirteen people have died with symptoms of the coronavirus in McLean County.