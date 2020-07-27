7 restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A number of local restaurants are closing for deep cleaning and sanitation, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to climb in McLean County.
At least seven Bloomington-Normal restaurants, including Destihl, Baxter's American Grille, and Flingers Pizza Pub, have recently closed.
"We are hearing of businesses that are voluntarily closing their operations for a period of time if they have had an employee test positive for COVID," McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "This isn’t always a necessity in every situation, but we are seeing some businesses taking this measure out of an abundance of caution and for the protection of their employees and patrons."
The closures come as McLean County on Monday reported eight new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county to a total of 461 confirmed cases since March 19.
Of those cases, 382 people have recovered, which is 18 more than Saturday, three remain hospitalized and 61 remain at home in isolation, which is 10 fewer than Saturday. The rolling seven-day positivity rate was reported at 2.1% through Friday.
There have been 15 deaths in McLean County; the most recent was reported more than two weeks ago.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 376 people were tested Sunday at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing facility, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. More than 2,700 people were tested at the facility over the past seven days, an average of 394 patients per day.
Restaurant closings
Baxter's American Grille, 3212 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, announced Sunday the restaurant would be closing temporarily for staff to undergo testing for the virus and sanitation of the restaurant.
Owner and operator Rod Burchett said the restaurant shares employees with Destihl Restaurant in Normal, which recently had a staff member test positive for COVID-19. Butchett said no employees with Baxter's have tested positive for the virus, and the restaurant could reopen as early as this weekend.
"Just out of an abundance of caution we decided that until we can get everybody who works for us tested, we did not want to take the chance," said Burchett. "We're just doing what's safest for our staff and the community. We don't want to be the ones who help spread this thing in Bloomington."
Destihl reported on social media that the restaurant closed due to the outbreak. Restaurant management said an employee with Destihl tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling. Both the restaurant and Beer Hall closed for sanitation and for staff testing.
Destihl, 318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Spotted Dog, 1504 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington, also reported Sunday on social media that the restaurant would be temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COIVID-19. The employee had not worked at the restaurant within the last seven days and was asymptomatic prior to testing.
The restaurant closed for sanitation and for staff to receive testing.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1350 W Bloomfield Rd., Bloomington, recently had an employee test positive for COVID-19, company spokesman Jack D'Amato confirmed Monday. The restaurant closed for deep cleaning and will reopen "once all local health guidelines for reopening are met," he said.
Other restaurants such as Flingers Pizza Pub, The Mystic Kitchen and Tasting Room and Elroy's, all in Bloomington, have closed for sanitation and cautionary measures due to the recent outbreak.
Flingers, 1503 E. Vernon Ave., temporarily closed Sunday after two employees were in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, the restaurant management said in a social media post.
Restaurant management said there is no evidence to suggest the employees were effected, but the restaurant chose to suspend indoor-dining, but will continue will outdoor dining and carryout.
Elroy's, 102 W. Washington St., also reported Sunday the restaurant would close for a few days for sanitation and employee testing. A reopening date will be announced on social media.
Flingers Pizza Pub, The Spotted Dog and Elroy's did not return calls for comment.
The Mystic Kitchen and Tasting Room, 306 N. Center St., suspended indoor dining in response to recent outbreaks. The restaurant will continue to offer outdoor dining service and curbside pickup.
No employees have tested positive for the virus, owner Chelsea Heffernan said in an email to The Pantagraph.
"We have seen other restaurants completely close due to positive staff members and we just feel safer with outdoor operations at this point in time," Heffernan said, adding that mandatory mask wearing indoors was more difficult to enforce than anticipated.
"Our Mystic team has been diligent in requiring guests to be in masks when not seated at tables indoors but it has unfortunately been more of a "battle" than a new normal," she said. "Terrie and I knew that phase 4 opening could provide many challenges and that we may have to make tough operational decisions based on our own instincts and care for our team."
Other restaurant owners expressed concerns regarding the recent rise in coronavirus cases in McLean County. Burchett, owner of Baxter's, said he does not know how the restaurant will continue operations, but wants to avoid "the revolving door of" closing and re-opening as much as possible.
"We can't continue to operate business the way that it is," he said. "As a community we have to get this under control"
Central Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday 1,231 new cases of coronavirus and 18 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 172,655 cases and 7,416 deaths across 102 counties.
In LaSalle County, health officials reported Monday five new cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 418 cases in the county since March. The new cases include a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, and two men in their 40s.
The LaSalle County Health Department reports that 235 people have recovered.
The Livingston County Health Department announced three new cases, bringing the county to a total of 76 cases. The new cases include a woman in her 40s and two women in their 20s. All three are at home in isolation.
