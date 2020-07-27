7 restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in McLean County

There have been 15 deaths in McLean County; the most recent was reported more than two weeks ago.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 376 people were tested Sunday at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing facility, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. More than 2,700 people were tested at the facility over the past seven days, an average of 394 patients per day.

Restaurant closings

Baxter's American Grille, 3212 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, announced Sunday the restaurant would be closing temporarily for staff to undergo testing for the virus and sanitation of the restaurant.

Owner and operator Rod Burchett said the restaurant shares employees with Destihl Restaurant in Normal, which recently had a staff member test positive for COVID-19. Butchett said no employees with Baxter's have tested positive for the virus, and the restaurant could reopen as early as this weekend.

"Just out of an abundance of caution we decided that until we can get everybody who works for us tested, we did not want to take the chance," said Burchett. "We're just doing what's safest for our staff and the community. We don't want to be the ones who help spread this thing in Bloomington."