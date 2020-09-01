 Skip to main content
71 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County
2 comments
alert top story

71 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

090120-blm-loc-2virusupdate

Reditus Laboratories' technician Kristen Vroman, left, explains how to access  results for a COVID-19 nasal test to Illinois State University freshman Taddy Pettit, an environmental sciences major from St. Joseph, on Monday. Pettit said he takes the test every two weeks to keep a check on his health.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced 71 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,838 cases.

Of those, 803 people are isolating at home; three people are hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care; and 1,016 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The county has had 16 coronavirus-related deaths. 

There have been more than 46,700 tests conducted, bringing the county's cumulative positivity rate to 3.8%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate, through Monday, is 10.7%. 

The health department said it is working with a new contact tracing software from the Illinois Department of Health and had limited data to report Tuesday as a result, but would continue working with state health officials to provide more detailed updates in the future. 

Additionally, the health department warned that there is a new phone scam in which people are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers to try to obtain credit card or bank account information from victims. 

"Contact tracers will never ask you for your social security number, bank information, or immigration status," said Jessica McKnight, the health department administrator. "They are concerned with what's relevant for identifying who might have potentially been exposed to the virus."

Contact tracers may seek to confirm your name, date of birth and email address. They will ask about your occupation and the names and contact information of friends or individuals to whom you have been in close contact. Contact tracers will not share your identity with any contacts you identify as potentially exposed, she said. 

"We do encourage you to reach out to people you were around during the contagious period (48 hours prior to developing symptoms or testing positive up until you began isolation), if you are comfortable doing so," McKnight said. 

Contact tracers work seven days a week and may call from multiple phone numbers. If you do not answer the call from the health department, contact tracers will always leave a message to let you know that public health is trying to reach you and ask you to call back. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

