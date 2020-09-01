71 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced 71 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,838 cases.

Of those, 803 people are isolating at home; three people are hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care; and 1,016 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The county has had 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

There have been more than 46,700 tests conducted, bringing the county's cumulative positivity rate to 3.8%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate, through Monday, is 10.7%.

The health department said it is working with a new contact tracing software from the Illinois Department of Health and had limited data to report Tuesday as a result, but would continue working with state health officials to provide more detailed updates in the future.

Additionally, the health department warned that there is a new phone scam in which people are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers to try to obtain credit card or bank account information from victims.