75 new COVID cases added in McLean County

“We are heading into the new year with hope on the horizon as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are administered in McLean County, but we cannot let our guard down. Over 4,000 cases were reported in November alone,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight in a statement Tuesday. “Subsequently we have lost 45 members of our community to this virus in just the last two months. It is important that we all do what we can to prevent a post-holiday surge. We urge the public to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, practicing social distancing, and consider modifications to their holiday plans to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep friends, family, and communities healthy and safe.”