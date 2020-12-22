75 new COVID cases added in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 75 new probable or confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 10,851.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate fell to 7.9% through Monday, a drop of .4% from the previous day.
A total of 1,037 people are isolating at home. The health department also reported 9,711 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Eighteen McLean County residents remain hospitalized because of COVID. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.
There have been 85 deaths related to COVID-19 in McLean County through Tuesday.
“We are heading into the new year with hope on the horizon as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are administered in McLean County, but we cannot let our guard down. Over 4,000 cases were reported in November alone,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight in a statement Tuesday. “Subsequently we have lost 45 members of our community to this virus in just the last two months. It is important that we all do what we can to prevent a post-holiday surge. We urge the public to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, practicing social distancing, and consider modifications to their holiday plans to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep friends, family, and communities healthy and safe.”
“The McLean County Health Department has no new information to provide about the COVID-19 vaccine,” McKnight said. “While we were not on the list to receive vaccine with the first shipments, we received a small allotment of unused doses from a surrounding county at the end of the week that were distributed to our hospitals.”
Trends in McLean County in the weeks since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend have mirrored that of the rest of the state. Daily positive case counts have decreased slightly, McKnight said, "but we continue to report about 100 new cases each day."
Other areas
In DeWitt County, 17 new cases have been reported since Friday. Ten of those cases are in Clinton, four in Farmer City, two in Wapella and one new case in Weldon.
With these additional cases, DeWitt County has had a total of 855 cases. DeWitt County has had a total of 18 deaths related to COVID-19.
DeWitt County is off the state’s warning list and has the lowest positivity rate in Region 6, said Health Department Administrator Dave Remmert.
“We are receiving reports this week of multiple restaurants not following Phase 3 mitigation measures and continuing to offer indoor dining,” he said. “These complaints have been referred to the respective county State’s Attorney’s Office. The Illinois State Police have been to (DeWitt County) enforcing those mitigation measures.”
In Livingston County, 26 new cases and two deaths were reported Tuesday.
A 40-year-old inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center and a Livingston County resident in his 70s died of COVID-related symptoms. There have now been 55 deaths in the county from COVID.
Ford County officials reported a man in his 70s is the 33rd COVID-19 related death in the county. Eleven new cases were also announced Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,140.
In LaSalle County, there were seven additional deaths reported Tuesday, including a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s, three women in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s. There have been 213 COVID-related deaths in LaSalle County.
Fifty new cases were reported Tuesday, including four boys under the age of 13, two girls under the age of 13, six women in their 20s, six men in their 30s, and six women in their 60s.
State data
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,239 new and probable cases and 116 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The new deaths include a Champaign County woman in her 80s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s from Peoria County, two women in their 60s and one man in his 70s from Sangamon County, and one woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s from Tazewell County.
