76 fuel pumps, 41 bathroom stalls and a beef jerky bar: Welcome to Wally's

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — The drive between Peoria and Chicago can be long, dull and devoid of convenient, clean places to use the restroom.

A new travel center in Pontiac purports to provide a solution to that last potential problem. Among other things.

Wally's opened its first location earlier this month, at Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 116. It bills itself as "Home of the Great American Road Trip," and a family-friendly one at that.

That friendliness extends to cleanliness, in the form of more than 40 bathroom outlets Wally's President/CEO Michael Rubenstein assures will be hygienic.

"What's the No. 1 thing that usually decides where to go on a road trip? Who has the cleanest bathrooms," Rubenstein said.

Wally's women's restroom has 20 stalls, with floor-to-ceiling walls and doors. The men's room has 10 similar stalls and 11 urinals.

"Just the size and openness of the bathrooms is really situated to the family traveler and to anyone looking to stop and have a good bathroom experience," Rubenstein said.

The rest of the Wally's experience includes 30,000 square feet of dining and shopping, as well as 76 fuel pumps outside.