76 more McLean County COVID cases; 61 additional people have recovered

But another 61 people have recovered as McKnight reported that the county's recovery total had risen to 3,520 people.

Three more people were hospitalized, with 14 McLean County inpatients as of Monday morning, she said. But none were in intensive care.

Twelve more people were in home isolation, with 294 isolating as of Monday.

Thirty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported on Oct. 13.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 3.7% on Monday. That compares with 4.4% on Friday.

Of more than 89,000 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.

The age group with the highest number of COVID cases in McLean County remained people in their 20s. But Illinois State University student COVID numbers continue to decline after peaking in early September.