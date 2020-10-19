76 more McLean County COVID cases; 61 additional people have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Seventy-six more McLean County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the weekend but another 61 people have recovered.
Meanwhile, three additional people were hospitalized with the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Monday the county COVID numbers from the weekend and as of Monday morning.
This weekend was the first weekend since the COVID pandemic struck McLean County in March that the health department had not reported numbers during the weekend. McKnight said last week that weekend and Monday morning numbers would now be reported together on Monday, following a practice of several other counties. While numbers are now reported Monday through Friday, health department staff continue to perform contact tracing and case investigation seven days a week, she said.
McKnight reported that 76 more county residents had been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the county's total since March 19 to 3,858 cases.
But another 61 people have recovered as McKnight reported that the county's recovery total had risen to 3,520 people.
Three more people were hospitalized, with 14 McLean County inpatients as of Monday morning, she said. But none were in intensive care.
Twelve more people were in home isolation, with 294 isolating as of Monday.
Thirty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported on Oct. 13.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 3.7% on Monday. That compares with 4.4% on Friday.
Of more than 89,000 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.
The age group with the highest number of COVID cases in McLean County remained people in their 20s. But Illinois State University student COVID numbers continue to decline after peaking in early September.
ISU reported that, in the past seven days, there have been 1,365 student-tests on campus and 30 have come back positive, for a positivity rate of 2.2%, compared with Friday's rate of 2.4%. Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 13,200 student-tests, 1,404 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 10.6%, compared with 10.8% on Friday.
ISU also reported that 1,366 students have recovered from the virus.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 332 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather.
People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
