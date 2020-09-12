77 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Another 77 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 2,879 cases since March.

As of Saturday, five individuals are currently hospitalized, four fewer than Friday, but two remain in intensive care. There are 1,373 individuals isolating at home and 1,402 residents who have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

There have been 18 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

Over 58,500 tests in McLean County have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.4% through Thursday.