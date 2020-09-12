77 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Another 77 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 2,879 cases since March.
As of Saturday, five individuals are currently hospitalized, four fewer than Friday, but two remain in intensive care. There are 1,373 individuals isolating at home and 1,402 residents who have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
There have been 18 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
Over 58,500 tests in McLean County have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.4% through Thursday.
“Based on the number of new cases reported per 100,000 population and a positivity rate above 8% during the week of August 30 through September 5, McLean County will remain on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level warning list this week,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. “The metrics are updated weekly on Friday afternoons and are based on data from Sunday to Saturday of the previous week. The metrics can be found on the IDPH website dph.illinois.gov under county metrics.”
On Friday, 665 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds. This site, run by Reditus Labratories is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closes in the event of severe weather. Periods of lightning are expected off and on Saturday and the site may need to close for safety reasons.
