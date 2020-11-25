77 new McLean County COVID cases but positivity rate declines

BLOOMINGTON — Seventy-seven more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but the county's seven-day COVID positivity rate continued its gradual decline.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Wednesday that the 77 new cases of the virus mean that 7,886 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19.
But the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus and who have tested positive in the previous week — declined to 7.5% from 8.1% the day before. That rate has been gradually declining for several days.
Of the more than 134,900 COVID tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive for the virus. That figure was 5.9% on Tuesday.
Nineteen McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, McKnight reported. That's four fewer than on Tuesday. But Bloomington-Normal hospital presidents, concerned about the recent surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations, have said that number is fluid.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight repeated. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. Our hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 85% of total beds in use."
Fifty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Tuesday.
McKnight reported that 1,279 county residents are in home isolation, 76 fewer than on Tuesday.
In addition, 6,538 people have recovered from the virus since March, an increase of 157 from Tuesday.
Meanwhile, testing numbers remained high at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday that 802 people were tested there on Tuesday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
"The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and McLean County Health Department are recommending that the public stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy and buying groceries," McKnight said.
"While large gatherings are known to be high risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said. "Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."
McKnight reiterated what she and Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, and Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, said on Tuesday, when they urged Central Illinoisans to stay home on Thanksgiving to protect elderly relatives and reduce the strain on "stressed" hospital workers.
"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with your immediate family," McKnight said Wednesday.
