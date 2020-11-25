77 new McLean County COVID cases but positivity rate declines

"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight repeated. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. Our hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 85% of total beds in use."

Fifty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Tuesday.

McKnight reported that 1,279 county residents are in home isolation, 76 fewer than on Tuesday.

In addition, 6,538 people have recovered from the virus since March, an increase of 157 from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, testing numbers remained high at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday that 802 people were tested there on Tuesday.

That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.