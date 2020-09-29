8 more McLean County COVID cases but 14 more recover

BLOOMINGTON — Eight more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more are hospitalized but 14 more have recovered, the McLean County Health Department reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week, was essentially unchanged — 2.8%, compared with 2.6% on Monday and Sunday.

The county's positivity rate of the 72,500 tests conducted since March was 4.5%, compared with 4.6% on Monday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.

McKnight reported eight new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing to 67 the number of new cases so far this week and 3,298 since March.

Of the 3,298 people, 3,088 have recovered, an increase of 14 from Monday; 178 are in home isolation, eight fewer than on Monday; and nine are hospitalized, two more than on Monday, the health department reported. None of the nine are in intensive care, McKnight said.