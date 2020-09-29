8 more McLean County COVID cases but 14 more recover

BLOOMINGTON — Eight more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more are hospitalized but 14 more have recovered, the McLean County Health Department reported on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week, was essentially unchanged — 2.8%, compared with 2.6% on Monday and Sunday.
The county's positivity rate of the 72,500 tests conducted since March was 4.5%, compared with 4.6% on Monday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
McKnight reported eight new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing to 67 the number of new cases so far this week and 3,298 since March.
Of the 3,298 people, 3,088 have recovered, an increase of 14 from Monday; 178 are in home isolation, eight fewer than on Monday; and nine are hospitalized, two more than on Monday, the health department reported. None of the nine are in intensive care, McKnight said.
In addition, 23 McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
Illinois State University reported that 15 students have tested positive for COVID on campus in the previous week of 1,003 tested, for a positivity rate of 1.5%.
Of the 9,403 student tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,349 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 14.3%. The university also reported that 1,333 students have recovered from the virus, an increase of 11 from Monday.
The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 630 people were tested on Monday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight on Monday advised people looking forward to fall celebrations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID by considering having those celebrations outdoors or limiting the number of indoor attendees while encouraging guests to wear masks and remain six feet apart.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
