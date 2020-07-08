8 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County on Wednesday, 25 since Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 upswing in McLean County continued on Wednesday with eight new cases, including two hospitalizations, meaning 25 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus since Friday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that eight more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, meaning 290 people have had confirmed cases in McLean County since March 19.
McKnight has said that out-of-state travel has accounted for many of McLean County's recent COVID cases — including the death of a woman in her 70s. That fatality, announced Tuesday, was McLean County's first COVID death since May 29.
McKnight announced no new deaths on Wednesday, meaning McLean County's COVID-related fatalities remained at 14.
Of McLean County's 290 cases, in addition to the 14 fatalities, 248 have recovered (two more than Tuesday); 26 are isolated at home (four more than Tuesday); and two are hospitalized in good condition, McKnight said. No one had been hospitalized on Tuesday.
More than 14,900 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the rate of those testing positive is 1.9% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 7 is also 1.9 percent, McKnight said.
McKnight encouraged anyone who participated in a Fourth of July gathering to be tested five to seven days after the event. The incubation period for the virus is, on average, five to six days.
"We continue to see cases in McLean County related to out-of-state travel, including travel to or from states that have been experiencing recent surges of COVID-19," McKnight said in a statement. Because travel increases chances of getting and spreading COVID, McKnight urged residents thinking of traveling to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.
Meanwhile, Tazewell County Health Department confirmed on Wednesday five new cases, all in home isolation, bringing that county's total since March to 155 cases. Sara Sparkman, health department communication manager, said earlier this week that the recent increase in numbers resulted from travel and community spread.
Of Tazewell's 155 cases, 112 have recovered.
LaSalle County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing that county's total to 237. But that health department also reported on Wednesday that five more people had recovered, bringing the number of people recovered up to 175.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 980 new cases and 36 additional deaths, including the deaths of two Champaign County men in their 70s. IDPH reported on Wednesday the death of the McLean County woman but that was reported by the county health department and The Pantagraph on Tuesday.
Since March in Illinois, 149,432 people have had the virus and 7,099 have died, IDPH said. As of Tuesday night, 1,518 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID. The positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 7 was 2.6 percent, IDPH said.
McKnight urged everyone to wash their hands, keep at least six feet away from others and wear a face covering.
The COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, served 372 people on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Wednesday. That follows a record-setting 405 people served on Monday.
"We expect the numbers to stay up as places (businesses) continue to open and people are both traveling and gathering in large groups," EMA said on its Facebook page.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.