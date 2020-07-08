8 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County on Wednesday, 25 since Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 upswing in McLean County continued on Wednesday with eight new cases, including two hospitalizations, meaning 25 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus since Friday.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that eight more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, meaning 290 people have had confirmed cases in McLean County since March 19.

McKnight has said that out-of-state travel has accounted for many of McLean County's recent COVID cases — including the death of a woman in her 70s. That fatality, announced Tuesday, was McLean County's first COVID death since May 29.

McKnight announced no new deaths on Wednesday, meaning McLean County's COVID-related fatalities remained at 14.

Of McLean County's 290 cases, in addition to the 14 fatalities, 248 have recovered (two more than Tuesday); 26 are isolated at home (four more than Tuesday); and two are hospitalized in good condition, McKnight said. No one had been hospitalized on Tuesday.