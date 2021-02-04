80 COVID vaccination sites added statewide. See the McLean County map.

BLOOMINGTON — Heading to one of the McLean County Health Department's vaccine clinics?
Don't forget to download your "ticket."
That's what MCHD officials are urging future clinic attendees to do, a process that involves checking for an email confirmation of the appointment, opening the email and downloading a ticket that is used for verification purposes. Those attending the clinics can either print out the ticket or show it on their phone screen to clinic staff.
New data from MCHD Thursday reported than more than 16,000 people have been vaccinated thus far; the Illinois Department of Public health reports the total is around 16,300, with 1,017 vaccines administered Wednesday.
The state on Thursday also added 80 new COVID vaccination locations statewide.
COVID-19 update
Thirty-five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the past day, MCHD said, which, combined with other increases this week, has bumped up the rolling seven-day test positivity rate to 4.9%.
The total number of cases in McLean County to date is 13,977 and more than 219,200 tests have been completed since the pandemic's start. The cumulative test positivity rate is now 6.4%.
Twenty-two county residents are hospitalized with the virus, with 26 total people being hospitalized with the virus in McLean County. Area hospitals report more ICU beds open (65% are filled); 81% of all beds are in use.
No new deaths were reported in the county Thursday.