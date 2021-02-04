80 COVID vaccination sites added statewide. See the McLean County map.

BLOOMINGTON — Heading to one of the McLean County Health Department's vaccine clinics?

Don't forget to download your "ticket."

That's what MCHD officials are urging future clinic attendees to do, a process that involves checking for an email confirmation of the appointment, opening the email and downloading a ticket that is used for verification purposes. Those attending the clinics can either print out the ticket or show it on their phone screen to clinic staff.

New data from MCHD Thursday reported than more than 16,000 people have been vaccinated thus far; the Illinois Department of Public health reports the total is around 16,300, with 1,017 vaccines administered Wednesday.

The state on Thursday also added 80 new COVID vaccination locations statewide.

See our guide here:

See the map of locations here:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 update