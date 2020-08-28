80 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County include one infant, 48 in their 20s

As of Friday morning, 526 individuals were isolating at home and three remain hospitalized, said Jessica McKnight, the McLean County Health Department administrator. There are 827 people that have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
McKnight reported that there was one new case of a youth between the ages of 10 and 17, five people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, four people in their 50s and three people in their 70s.
On Thursday, 832 people were tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories. That shattered the previous record of 729 from Aug. 11.
Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro in downtown Bloomington, said one of their employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will plan on reopening next Wednesday for Happy Hour,” she wrote in a social media message. "During this time, we will continue to deep clean, as we do daily, and make our “home” as safe as possible.”
This story will be updated.
