80 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County include one infant, 48 in their 20s

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Eighty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Friday, including 48 cases of people in their 20s.

An infant under the age of one, has also tested positive. Since March 19, there have been 1,372 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in McLean County.

As of Friday morning, 526 individuals were isolating at home and three remain hospitalized, said Jessica McKnight, the McLean County Health Department administrator. There are 827 people that have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

McKnight reported that there was one new case of a youth between the ages of 10 and 17, five people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, four people in their 50s and three people in their 70s.