84 new COVID cases reported in McLean County Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois also Tuesday had a third consecutive day with more than 100 COVID-19 deaths, according to data. Eighty-four new cases and nine deaths also were reported in McLean County, the health department said.

The statewide totals for COVID include 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases, alongside 106 additional deaths caused by the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health. Deaths ranged in age from one man in his 20s to persons older than 100.

The McLean County deaths were two women in their 80s, two women in their 90s and one male in his 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities as well as two women in their 70s, one man in his 70s, and one man in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.

The county health department also said 29 residents are hospitalized due to COVID and 92% of intensive care unit beds are in use.

At the end of Monday, there were 4,313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 70 from the previous 24 hours.