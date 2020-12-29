84 new COVID cases reported in McLean County Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — More than 112,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since being approved this month, state health officials said Tuesday.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are for emergency use and are being given to medical professionals first in the state.
Spokeswoman Lynn Hutley said an estimated 700-750 employees had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal by the end of the day on Tuesday. Those employees are primarily frontline health care workers, including doctors, nurses and technicians in the Emergency Department and certain units of the hospital, but also those who clean rooms in those high risk areas.
As of Saturday night, 50% of the workforce at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center had received the first dose of the vaccine in Bloomington, spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff said.
The hospital has a prioritization list, but that figure includes a combination of doctors, nurses, transport staff, cleaning staff and others.
Additional vaccine clinics will be held at both St. Joseph’s and Carle BroMenn this week.
The Logan County Department of Public Health also reported Tuesday that the agency is expected to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine within the next 10 days.
Illinois also Tuesday had a third consecutive day with more than 100 COVID-19 deaths, according to data. Eighty-four new cases and nine deaths also were reported in McLean County, the health department said.
The statewide totals for COVID include 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases, alongside 106 additional deaths caused by the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health. Deaths ranged in age from one man in his 20s to persons older than 100.
The McLean County deaths were two women in their 80s, two women in their 90s and one male in his 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities as well as two women in their 70s, one man in his 70s, and one man in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.
The county health department also said 29 residents are hospitalized due to COVID and 92% of intensive care unit beds are in use.
At the end of Monday, there were 4,313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 70 from the previous 24 hours.
Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 was 7.4%. That is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Monday. The rolling seven-day case positivity rate has remained below 8% for 10 consecutive days.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker put the entire state under Tier 3 mitigations in November, which saw second-wave peaks in nearly every COVID-19 metric. The rolling case positivity rate remained above 10 percent for an entire month, from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
