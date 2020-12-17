88% of McLean County ICU beds in use

BLOOMINGTON — Eighty-eight percent of intensive care unit beds are in use in McLean County, health officials said Thursday, with eight additional COVID-related deaths being reported countywide.
Two of the fatalities — a man in his 80s and another man in his 90s — live in long-term care facilities, the county health department said. The others are a female in her 50s, a male in his 60s, a female in her 70s, two males in their 70s and a male in his 80s.
There now have been 83 McLean County COVID deaths since the pandemic started.
Also Thursday, the county reported 89 new cases, bringing the total count of 10,422.
Other new data:
- 1,127 individuals are isolating at home
- 9,188 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered
- More than 162,600 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%
- The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Wednesday
Overall, 78% of total hospital beds are in use in the county.
On Tuesday, health care workers in Chicago and at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria received the first COVID-19 vaccinations. Those in the medical field and people living in nursing homes will get vaccinations first. The shots are being earmarked for counties with high fatality rates.
