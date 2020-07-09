9 McLean County COVID cases, 1 death, reported on Thursday

Until Thursday, the county's most recently announced COVID death — that of a woman in her 70s — was confirmed by the health department on Tuesday. That death was related to out-of-state travel, McKnight said.

McKnight has said that out-of-state travel — including to states that have experienced increases in COVID cases — has accounted for many of McLean County's recent COVID cases. She has encouraged residents thinking of traveling to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.

"With more (business) openings and more movement of people, we see more risk of exposure and opportunities for transmission of the virus," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (stay at least six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."

More than 15,100 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 8 has increased to 2.6%, McKnight said.

The target for test positivity is less than or equal to 10%, she said.