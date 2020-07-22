9 more COVID cases in McLean County; positivity rate remains 2%

BLOOMINGTON — Nine more McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, meaning that 41 more people from McLean County have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week.
But the county's positivity rate — confirmed cases as a percentage of total tests — remained about 2% and 14 more people have recovered from the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Wednesday that the nine new cases mean that 411 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Since the uptick in cases in McLean County began on July 3, 146 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus.
Of the 411, 326 have recovered (14 more than Tuesday), 68 are isolating at home (five fewer than Tuesday), and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday, McKnight reported.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was two weeks ago.
McKnight said 19,600 COVID tests have happened in McLean County, the cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 21 is 2.2%.
A record high 468 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 test site — operated by Reditus Laboratories — at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, to anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may drive up, walk up or use a Connect Transit shuttle on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The health department and Chestnut Health Systems are partnering to increase COVID testing in the county by offering the first rural testing site.
The county's first mobile test site clinic will be 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Colfax Village office, 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.
People may walk up or drive up. The test will be a self-administered nasal swab. Insurance information will be collected but people without insurance may be tested and no payment will be collected at the test site, McKnight said.
Mobile testing will be set up in different rural McLean County communities each week, McKnight said. Future test site locations will be announced later.
"Testing helps to identify those infected with COVID-19 and allow public health partners to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said. "Testing is just one piece of the toolkit to address COVID."
"COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person," McKnight said. "An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick. Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection. To lower your risk of infection, avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby and close-contact settings."
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.