9 more COVID cases in McLean County; positivity rate remains 2%

BLOOMINGTON — Nine more McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, meaning that 41 more people from McLean County have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week.

But the county's positivity rate — confirmed cases as a percentage of total tests — remained about 2% and 14 more people have recovered from the virus.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Wednesday that the nine new cases mean that 411 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

Since the uptick in cases in McLean County began on July 3, 146 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the 411, 326 have recovered (14 more than Tuesday), 68 are isolating at home (five fewer than Tuesday), and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday, McKnight reported.

Fifteen McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was two weeks ago.