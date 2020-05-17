9 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Nine new cases and one new death from COVID-19 were announced by the McLean County Health Department Sunday. That follows a week which saw a record number of new cases announced and two deaths related to the coronavirus.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases for COVID-19 to 170 including six deaths. Five of the nine new cases are staff from the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington. This brings a total of 38 cases from the facility - 28 residents and 10 staff.
A female in her 70s with underlying health conditions, and a resident at Bloomington Rehab Center who was previously hospitalized, was recognized as the latest victim.
The health department also reported Sunday that six people are in the hospital, 106 have recovered and 52 remain in home isolation.
It was the first week in which there had been more than one death reported due to the coronavirus and more than 13 cases reported in a single day. On Friday, 25 cases were reported and were traced back to the outbreak at the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center.
So far in May, 76 cases have been reported in McLean County. There were 80 reported cases for the entire month of April.
There were also a record number of people for one week tested at the COVID-19 testing center in west Bloomington. On Saturday, officials reported 131 people were tested.
Between May 10 and May 16, there were 1,292 tests done which included two consecutive days (Tuesday and Wednesday) in which the maximum number of 250 people were tested. The site is scheduled to be moved from Bloomington on Friday.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,734 new cases. There were also 51 additional deaths reported.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 94,191 cases, with 4,177 deaths due to COVID-19.
Two new cases were reported in Peoria County, bringing the total to 158. Officials report 113 have recovered, seven are hospitalized and six have died. Two new cases were also reported in Macon County to bring the total there to 166 cases and 17 deaths.
There was one new case reported in Livingston County, bringing the total number of cases to 27 so far with one death and one new case in Ford County (18 cases, one death).
No new cases were reported in Woodford (15 cases, one death), Tazewell (62 cases, three deaths), Logan (10 cases), DeWitt (four cases), Piatt (nine cases) on Sunday.
