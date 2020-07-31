9 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Almost 50% of all COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County since the pandemic started were recorded in July, county health officials said.
That means the county reported on average nine new cases daily during the month, with an average of 57 people in isolation.
McLean County also confirmed Friday nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 513 cases since March. Of those, 412 people are considered recovered, 83 are at home in isolation, and three are hospitalized.
There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
Health officials attribute the increase in active cases to social gatherings and household contact with people who are COVID positive.
"In McLean County, we are at a critical point in our response to the COVID pandemic," McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement. "To keep our county moving forward and to keep our economy open it is going to take a community effort. We all need to continue working together and doing what we can to protect our friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers."
While the Illinois Department of Public Health has not issued a warning in McLean County, health officials are urging people to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
The county Health Department is monitoring local risk metrics from the IDPH to determine if the county is meeting or exceeding thresholds for target indicators. Those indicators include the number of new cases and deaths, positivity rates, testing and hospital availability.
"Individuals, families, and community groups can use these critical data to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do," McKnight said.
Metrics are updated weekly on Fridays and based on data from Sunday to Saturday of the previous week, McKnight said. The IDPH issued warnings for 11 Illinois counties this week, including Cass and Sangamon counties.
The metrics are available at dph.illinois.gov.
Baseball canceled, restaurants close
The McLean County PONY Baseball League canceled its remaining season after a player tested positive for the virus. League board members announced the decision Thursday in a statement posted on its website.
The board confirmed a player tested positive for the virus in an email to The Pantagraph.
McLean County PONY Baseball is part of the national PONY (Protect Our Nation's Youth) organization. More than 1,200 players participate in the league, which is divided into age groups, the youngest starting out for 5- and 6-year-olds and continuing through adult fall leagues for players up to 23 years old.
Several McLean County restaurants and businesses closed also earlier in the week for sanitation after employees tested positive.
Central Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 1,941 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 178,837 cases and 7,495 deaths.
A total 581 people were tested Thursday at the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, said the county's Emergency Management Agency.
The LaSalle County Health Department reported Friday 16 new cases of COVID-19. The patients are two men in their 20s, a man in his 30s, two women in their 30s, two men in their 40s, four women in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
There have been a total of 483 confirmed cases in LaSalle County, 249 of which are considered recovered.
In Livingston County, health officials confirmed Friday one new case of coronavirus. The patient is a man in his 50s who is recovering at home in isolation.
There have been 86 confirmed cases in Livingston County.
The test site at 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can complete the self-nasal swab test.
McLean County opens first rural COVID-19 test site
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.