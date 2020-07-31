9 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Almost 50% of all COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County since the pandemic started were recorded in July, county health officials said.

That means the county reported on average nine new cases daily during the month, with an average of 57 people in isolation.

McLean County also confirmed Friday nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 513 cases since March. Of those, 412 people are considered recovered, 83 are at home in isolation, and three are hospitalized.

There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

Health officials attribute the increase in active cases to social gatherings and household contact with people who are COVID positive.

"In McLean County, we are at a critical point in our response to the COVID pandemic," McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement. "To keep our county moving forward and to keep our economy open it is going to take a community effort. We all need to continue working together and doing what we can to protect our friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers."