98 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in McLean County

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 but continue to have no symptoms, you still need to isolate, she said. People with no symptoms can spread the virus to others.

At this time, 311 individuals are isolating at home and four individuals are hospitalized, one more than Saturday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 16 for the county.

There have been 713 individuals who have recovered.

“The next three to four weeks will be a pivotal time in our community’s response to the COVID pandemic,” McKnight said. “The McLean County Health Department continues to work with our universities, community leaders, and local businesses to make informed decisions that promote healthy behaviors while determining what additional mitigation actions and interventions might be necessary.”

The Pub II at 102 N. Linden in Normal announced it would close until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“This employee last worked on Aug. 19 and is asymptomatic,” officials reported on social media. “As a precautionary measure, we will ensure that all of our employees are tested, and they will not be able to return until their tests are negative. We will also use this time to deep clean our restaurant.”