98 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed 98 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, including 26 new cases of youth between the ages of 10 and 19 and 53 new cases of individuals in their 20s.
It was the highest single-day increase since the first case was reported March 19. So far in McLean County, there have been 1,044 confirmed cases.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate also hit a new high, increasing to 6.2 percent through Saturday.
“Younger individuals are being tested as our schools are back in session,” said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight. “Our universities have been doing, and will continue to do, surveillance testing of their students. Roughly 45% of our total cases of COVID have been among those ages 18 to 29. We continue to see clusters of cases from gatherings, household contacts (roommates), and off-campus activities.”
If you have been to a party or large gathering, the McLean County Health Department recommends that you get tested for COVID five to seven days from the event or possible exposure.
Additionally, six people in their 30s, six people in their 40s, four individuals in their 50s, and one each in their 70s, 80s and 90s, tested positive.
On Saturday, 53 new cases were added in McLean County, which was a single-day record number of cases.
“Due to the rapid increase in active cases, our capacity to investigate active cases and provide contact tracing in a timely manner has been impacted,” McKnight said. “The McLean County Health Department will continue to work diligently to follow-up with those who test positive, however if you test positive for COVID-19 do not wait to hear from the health department to begin your isolation. Please stay home and isolate yourself away from others.”
People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom, if available, McKnight added.
People should start making a contact list for "close contacts" that they have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset or when you were tested and let those contacts know that they may have been exposed.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19 but continue to have no symptoms, you still need to isolate, she said. People with no symptoms can spread the virus to others.
At this time, 311 individuals are isolating at home and four individuals are hospitalized, one more than Saturday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 16 for the county.
There have been 713 individuals who have recovered.
“The next three to four weeks will be a pivotal time in our community’s response to the COVID pandemic,” McKnight said. “The McLean County Health Department continues to work with our universities, community leaders, and local businesses to make informed decisions that promote healthy behaviors while determining what additional mitigation actions and interventions might be necessary.”
The Pub II at 102 N. Linden in Normal announced it would close until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“This employee last worked on Aug. 19 and is asymptomatic,” officials reported on social media. “As a precautionary measure, we will ensure that all of our employees are tested, and they will not be able to return until their tests are negative. We will also use this time to deep clean our restaurant.”
This story will be updated.
