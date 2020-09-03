 Skip to main content
99 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County
99 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

082220-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Gracyn Paul, left, a technician with Reditus Laboratories, uses a nasal swab to obtain a sample while testing Guido Calcagno, an Illinois State University senior from Lemont studying nursing, for COVID-19 at a testing site on the quad on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Calcagno said he feels it is his responsibility to wear a mask and be tested frequently as part of efforts to control the spread of the virus on campus.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,095 cases. 

Eight people are hospitalized — one fewer than Wednesday — with three of those in intensive care. There are 911 people in home isolation, and 1,160 people are considered recovered. The county has had 16 coronavirus-related deaths. 

McLean County COVID Sept. 3

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 49,100 tests conducted, is 4.3%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Wednesday is 10.5%. 

Illinois State University reported Thursday that there were 68 positive results from a total of 588 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 768 positive results of 3,639 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 21.1%.

ISU data Sept. 3

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

There were 734 people tested Wednesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. 

"COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person. An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick," said Jessica McKnight, the county's health department administrator. "Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection. To lower your risk of infection avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby, and close-contact settings."

This story will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Concerned about COVID-19?

