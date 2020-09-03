99 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,095 cases.

Eight people are hospitalized — one fewer than Wednesday — with three of those in intensive care. There are 911 people in home isolation, and 1,160 people are considered recovered. The county has had 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 49,100 tests conducted, is 4.3%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Wednesday is 10.5%.

Illinois State University reported Thursday that there were 68 positive results from a total of 588 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 768 positive results of 3,639 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 21.1%.