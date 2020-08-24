99 new McLean County COVID cases reported on Monday

BLOOMINGTON — For the third day in a row, a new record of COVID-19 cases was confirmed by the McLean County Health Department. Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 99 new cases on Monday morning.
The total number of confirmed cases in McLean County is now 1,143, according to McKnight. At this time, 403 individuals are isolating at home, and four are currently hospitalized. There are 720 individuals who have recovered, and 16 have died.
Of the new cases reported Monday, two are between the ages of 1 and 9, one is between the ages of 10 and 17, and one each in their 30s, 40s, 60s and 70s. Two residents are in their 50s.
“Over 40,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.8% ,” McKnight said. “The rolling seven-day positivity continues to increase, and is closer to the 8% warning level at 7.3 % through Sunday.”
This story will be updated.
