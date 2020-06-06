A fresh cut: Salons, barbershops and spas reopen under Phase 3

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Everyone in America needs a haircut.

Or, maybe, everyone in McLean County needs a haircut.

After 2½ months of forgoing most activities, including to a spa, salon or barbershop, people have toted around kitchen and garage haircuts for long enough.

"I'll be transparent that, during the pandemic, hair didn't matter," Laura Dudgeon said as she had her hair trimmed Friday afternoon at The Parlor in Bloomington. "In the scheme of life, you start thinking about other things, plus I work from home.

"To be honest, I come every three weeks, so this has been really hard. Sometimes you take your own scissors and try to do it."

Dudgeon wasn't the only one who took matters into her own hands. Hairdressers across Bloomington-Normal said they've seen numerous "kitchen" haircuts or failed attempts to dye and touch-up graying hair roots.