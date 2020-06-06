A fresh cut: Salons, barbershops and spas reopen under Phase 3

BLOOMINGTON — Everyone in America needs a haircut.
Or, maybe, everyone in McLean County needs a haircut.
After 2½ months of forgoing most activities, including to a spa, salon or barbershop, people have toted around kitchen and garage haircuts for long enough.
"I'll be transparent that, during the pandemic, hair didn't matter," Laura Dudgeon said as she had her hair trimmed Friday afternoon at The Parlor in Bloomington. "In the scheme of life, you start thinking about other things, plus I work from home.
"To be honest, I come every three weeks, so this has been really hard. Sometimes you take your own scissors and try to do it."
Dudgeon wasn't the only one who took matters into her own hands. Hairdressers across Bloomington-Normal said they've seen numerous "kitchen" haircuts or failed attempts to dye and touch-up graying hair roots.
"They're wild," joked Vicki Tilton, owner of Fox and Hounds Hair Studio and Day Spa, 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington. "We've had a few who have been cutting on it themselves, and that's OK, we're able to help and get it back in shape. There has just been a lot of giggles and laughter about the condition they're coming in, but everybody is very grateful to get in."
Restrictions put in place in March to limit spread of COVID-19 loosened June 1 as the shelter-in-place order ended in Illinois, allowing retail shopping and other indoor spaces to operate at limited capacity.
Under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's phased reopening plan to restore Illinois, salons, barbershops and spas can open for the first time in months under certain health and safety guidelines.
"It's been crazy," said Bailey Huffman, a stylist with Hari Kari Hair Designers in Clinton. "It's been just booked back to back to back. The phone has been ringing off the hook day and night."
Many salons and barbershops are requiring clients to wear a mask while getting their hair cut, as well as limiting the number of stations open, restricting waiting rooms and asking clients to wash their hair prior to their appointment.
Many are swamped with phone calls, text messages and emails for appointment bookings.
"A lot of people have asked me, 'How do you pick who's first when everybody in America wants a haircut?'" Shannon Masters, with The Parlor, located at 1234 E. Empire St., said Friday afternoon. "I chose a high-risk little boy who is my customer to begin with. That's who I wanted to go with."
From there, hair stylists have approached scheduling appointments in various ways. Some leave it up to the clients to call, while others contact their canceled appointments first.
"I don't want to overextend myself because we can very easily get overwhelmed," said Masters. "So, I'm not overextending myself, I'm just going with the flow."
Like many Americans, hairstylists struggled financially when they were unable to work. Some were unable to qualify for unemployment benefits because of being self employed and renting their studio space.
"For me, it's been a relief to be able to make some money because it was getting tight at the end of it, but also stressful with it being so booked," said Huffman, adding people should support their stylists.
But, despite the wave of phone calls and booked appointments, stylists are ready to get back in action and have missed interacting with their clients.
"There's definitely a bond you have with your stylist," said Jenni Kanski, owner of Jenni's Salon and Spa, 109 Wexford Court in Normal. "Our clients and stylists are just happy to see people and interact with people. We missed our clients."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234.
