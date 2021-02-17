A new antibody test could measure the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how.

CHAMPAIGN — Wanted: a commercial partner who can turn new technology developed at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign into a doctors' office staple.
That’s what researchers are hoping for now that they’ve developed a successful COVID-19 antibody test that works via a droplet of blood. The new antibody test can serve a number of purposes, from determining whether a person should give whole blood after contracting the virus to figuring out whether an asymptomatic person has actually been a carrier.
Carle Illinois College of Medicine Professor Brian Cunningham led the three-person research team — which wasn’t originally focused on COVID-19.
In 2020, the team was working on what they called a “flu chip,” which would test a droplet of blood from a person with a fever to quickly determine the fever’s most likely cause.
When the pandemic hit, the team rerouted their efforts and began studying coronavirus antibodies instead.
“In March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the U.S. was actually when we first conceived the idea and determined a strategy for the test,” postdocotoral research fellow Bin Zhao told The Pantagraph. “Then we selected and purchased some chemical reagents for COVID-19 from a company and started the lab experiments in April; it took us around three months to achieve a highly sensitive, fast and easy-to-use method (for the test).”
The test they developed detects antibodies in patients who were either asymptomatic or who were never tested for COVID-19.
A finger prick of blood is all that’s needed to determine whether or not those antibodies are present.
The test is useful in a number of ways. As the vaccine rolls out, Zhao said the test can measure the efficacy of each vaccine if people are tested afterward: Each vaccine is supposed to lead to coronavirus antibodies becoming present in the body; the test measures how much of those antibodies are there.
Determining whether those antibodies are present can also lead to a former COVID-19 patient giving whole blood, a process encouraged by donation centers like the Red Cross and Community Blood Centers of Illinois. The plasma from those donations is given to people suffering severely from the virus.
“We were happy to make something useful, and hopefully we can make it commercial so it can be used for real point-of-care testing,” Zhao said.
Weijing Wang, a bioengineering and Holonyak Lab graduate student, added in a statement that "measuring the antibodies is especially important as clinicians and researchers more fully understand the patient-to-patient variability of immune response, in terms of the onset time for post-infection antibody production, and the post-recovery time that antibodies continue to be present.”
As is, the finger-prick test takes about 15 minutes and is simple enough that it could be used at doctors’ offices, schools, pharmacies and other places that don’t have built-in diagnostic laboratories. Zhao said it could even be useful at airports, if it were to reach that far.
But whether the test will be as low cost and as in demand as researchers hope remains to be seen — and the wait will likely outlast the time it took the team to develop the test.
The test “works robustly in the lab every day, but it has not been made into a commercial product for sale, and the COVID antibody test has not gone through the process for emergency FDA approval,” Cunningham said. “We are seeking a commercial partner who could devote people and financial resources to do those things.”