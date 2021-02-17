A new antibody test could measure the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how.

The test they developed detects antibodies in patients who were either asymptomatic or who were never tested for COVID-19.

A finger prick of blood is all that’s needed to determine whether or not those antibodies are present.

The test is useful in a number of ways. As the vaccine rolls out, Zhao said the test can measure the efficacy of each vaccine if people are tested afterward: Each vaccine is supposed to lead to coronavirus antibodies becoming present in the body; the test measures how much of those antibodies are there.

Determining whether those antibodies are present can also lead to a former COVID-19 patient giving whole blood, a process encouraged by donation centers like the Red Cross and Community Blood Centers of Illinois. The plasma from those donations is given to people suffering severely from the virus.

“We were happy to make something useful, and hopefully we can make it commercial so it can be used for real point-of-care testing,” Zhao said.