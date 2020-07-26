A Page From Our Past: Bloomington stop for 1948 ‘Freedom Train’

The train, pulled by a diesel-electric engine dubbed “The Spirit of 1776,” arrived in Bloomington on July 14, 1948, sometime between 2 and 3 a.m., traveling on the Nickel Plate Road from Peoria, its last stopover. In Bloomington the train switched to Illinois Central tracks and then backed up to a siding between Taylor and Grove streets (behind what’s today the vending services company Canteen on Robinson Street — the IC right of way through Bloomington-Normal is now the main leg of Constitution Trail.)

A detachment of 27 U.S. Marines provided security for the priceless and irreplaceable collection of documents. In Bloomington the Marines were backed by National Guardsmen from Bloomington’s 396th Antiaircraft Battalion. City cops also patrolled the area on motorcycles, and plainclothes sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and railroad agents mingled with the crowd to keep a closer eye on things.

When the Freedom Train locked its doors at 10 p.m., some 9,200 people had passed through its exhibit cars during the preceding 12 hours. Afternoon rains kept the figure below the daily target of 10,000 visitors, as those on the train were reluctant to leave and get wet, which caused the orderly procession to slow down a spell. An estimated 500 to 600 people were still in line at closing, and though they never got inside the train they were allowed to walk up and sign the freedom pledge.