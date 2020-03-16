'A pretty tough jam': Restaurant owners lament state-ordered closures

He said a lot of people who will be affected live paycheck to paycheck and can’t wait two or three weeks to get unemployment benefits.

“The governor put us in a pretty tough jam here,” said Hovenden.

Mike McNeely of Van Gundy Insurance, who attended the meeting, cautioned business owners about instituting delivery services if they are not specifically covered for that under their current policies.

“Talk to your insurance agency,” he advised.

He also told those present that business interruption insurance “has to be caused by direct physical loss,” such as a tornado, and a government-triggered shutdown would not be covered.

The meeting lasted about 40 minutes. Brady said it was organized to help share information, listen to the owners’ concerns and try to get answers to their questions. He said his office fielded a barrage of calls late into the night on Sunday after Pritzker’s announcement.

“We’re all in the same boat,” said Brady. “We all have to figure out how to navigate through his thing.”

Koos said he is wearing two hats — as a mayor and as a small business owner.