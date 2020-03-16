'A pretty tough jam': Restaurant owners lament state-ordered closures

BLOOMINGTON — A sales tax holiday, expedited jobless benefits and a delay in payment of local fees related to gambling machines are among actions under consideration by government officials to help businesses and their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a meeting with about 50 restaurant and bar owners at Shooter's Lounge, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said he wants to see the governor call the legislature back into session next week so they can act quickly on some of these ideas.
Other ideas being considered include ensuring businesses are not penalized because of unemployment claims, said Brady.
State Rep. Dan Brady answers questions on how restaurants and bars can respond to Gov. Pritzker'a order to suspend dine-in service. pic.twitter.com/wSdMR1p3qV— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) March 16, 2020
“These are tangible things the legislature can do something about,” Brady said after the meeting.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and Normal Mayor Chris Koos said they will also look for ways local government can help.
"We have to be flexible," said Koos.
Asked if the city would delay payment of fees related to gambling machines, Renner said the due date might be extended for 30 or 60 days.
“My perspective is everything is on the table in this situation,” said Renner. “We want our businesses to thrive.”
Both mayors said they would consider a sales tax holiday, even if the state didn’t move forward with one.
“We will have that discussion,” said Koos.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered dine-in restaurants and bars to close through March 30 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Brady said most likely it will be enforced by public health or law enforcement officials. But he said after the meeting, “This is an executive order; it’s not martial law.”
Renner said, “I am not going to fine you … until I hear I have to enforce something in a specific way.”
Todd Hovenden, founder of Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, said that if the situation progresses as expected, “By Sunday, I will have laid off 1,600 people.”
He said a lot of people who will be affected live paycheck to paycheck and can’t wait two or three weeks to get unemployment benefits.
“The governor put us in a pretty tough jam here,” said Hovenden.
Mike McNeely of Van Gundy Insurance, who attended the meeting, cautioned business owners about instituting delivery services if they are not specifically covered for that under their current policies.
“Talk to your insurance agency,” he advised.
He also told those present that business interruption insurance “has to be caused by direct physical loss,” such as a tornado, and a government-triggered shutdown would not be covered.
The meeting lasted about 40 minutes. Brady said it was organized to help share information, listen to the owners’ concerns and try to get answers to their questions. He said his office fielded a barrage of calls late into the night on Sunday after Pritzker’s announcement.
“We’re all in the same boat,” said Brady. “We all have to figure out how to navigate through his thing.”
Koos said he is wearing two hats — as a mayor and as a small business owner.
Koos said business is down and he is going to have to cut staff at Often Running and Vitesse Cycle Shop. “We’re doing what we can,” such as delivering shoes and picking up bicycles, to keep customers, he said.
Renner said he is worried about the virus but also worries about what the community is facing in terms of harm to businesses and their employees.