Abortion memorial scheduled in Bloomington; Central Catholic not going to D.C. march

Booth said the school wants to follow safety guidelines and not put anyone at risk by traveling in a bus for an extended period and being in a large crowd.

Plans for Jan. 29 include watching a livestream of the March for Life rally in the school’s auditorium and watching a movie that usually would be shown on the bus, said Booth.

There also will be a special Mass and students will make posters to hang up in the school.

The intent is to “help them bond and learn more about the topic” and also to show them “the power of prayer and what we do here can be just as influential,” said Booth.

“They’ll miss the opportunity to see they are not alone in their beliefs on this subject” and be among people from all over the country who share those beliefs, said Booth, who has attended the March for Life about 10 times.

The students also will miss experiencing “the sacrifices you make in a pilgrimage” — lack of sleep, cold weather and walking long distances, she said.