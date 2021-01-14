Abortion memorial scheduled in Bloomington; Central Catholic not going to D.C. march

BLOOMINGTON — The annual memorial service on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade abortion decision will take place as usual in downtown Bloomington, but Central Catholic High School will not be sending a student group to the March for Life in Washington, D.C., this year.
Andy Mitchell, an elder at Christ Church in Normal, said a “memorial service for the unborn victims of abortion” will take place at noon Jan. 22 on the west steps of the old McLean County Courthouse, now the McLean County Museum of History, at Center and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington.
Mitchell will be the speaker at the brief ceremony, sponsored by McLean County Right to Life. It marks the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.
“Anyone who is considered high risk or uncomfortable meeting in public is encouraged to join us by praying at home,” said Mitchell.
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Central Catholic to cancel its usual trip to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life. Instead, a series of in-school activities are planned, said Lauren Booth, a Spanish teacher who is helping organize the activities.
Booth said the school wants to follow safety guidelines and not put anyone at risk by traveling in a bus for an extended period and being in a large crowd.
Plans for Jan. 29 include watching a livestream of the March for Life rally in the school’s auditorium and watching a movie that usually would be shown on the bus, said Booth.
There also will be a special Mass and students will make posters to hang up in the school.
The intent is to “help them bond and learn more about the topic” and also to show them “the power of prayer and what we do here can be just as influential,” said Booth.
“They’ll miss the opportunity to see they are not alone in their beliefs on this subject” and be among people from all over the country who share those beliefs, said Booth, who has attended the March for Life about 10 times.
The students also will miss experiencing “the sacrifices you make in a pilgrimage” — lack of sleep, cold weather and walking long distances, she said.
“It’s sad that they’ll miss that,” said Booth, but she hopes students will continue to stay involved and attend the march when they are in college.
